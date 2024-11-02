Ohio State (7-1) once again bested Penn Sate (7-1) in a marquee matchup, as Beaver Stadium witnessed another hard-fought yet devastating outcome to this Big Ten clash. There were several wild plays and tense official reviews that contributed to a suspenseful afternoon for those watching in University Park and at home. JJ Watt had one specific gripe, though.

“This Ohio State vs. Penn State game being played at Noon is a travesty,” the three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year and former Wisconsin star posted on X during the action. Although this time slot is often held in high regard within the conference, the electricity surrounding the annual matchup surely would have been amplified if it was contested under the lights, or made more accessible to the West Coast.

Unfortunately for the Buckeyes and Nittany Lions, though, the SEC tends to command much of the focus during the night slate of action. Since no other premier programs were playing in the early afternoon session, except for the undefeated Miami Hurricanes, the Big Ten should be pleased by the national attention it drew in the Big Noon Game.

Ohio State-Penn State packed plenty of excitement

The scoreboard will reflect the status quo, but Penn State had opportunities to seize control against the perennial thorn in its side. An amazing interception by Buckeyes cornerback Davison Igbinosun prevented the Lions from going into halftime with a lead. The offense also failed to score touchdowns, settling for two field goals instead, which ultimately proved to be the difference.

The “James Franklin can't win a big game” chatter will naturally flood the airwaves in the coming days, but the head coach and his program are being given something that they have not had after their past losses to Ohio State football– a second chance.

Because both schools are in position to make the 12-team College Football Playoff, this singular result carries less weight in 2024. Even so, the drama was palpable. But JJ Watt thinks it could have been even more potent if Penn State and Ohio State battled it out a few hours later.