Penn State football coach James Franklin is seeing a recurring trend for his program. Once again, his Nittany Lions fell short of defeating their biggest rivals in the Big Ten Conference. Penn State lost to the Michigan Wolverines 24-15 on Saturday in a game played under a dark cloud for the Michigan program.

James Franklin is now 3-7 all-time in games against Michigan. Following the loss, Franklin was asked about his team's performance in the loss to Michigan, along with a loss earlier in the season to No. 1 Ohio State. Franklin didn't hold back.

“That's not good enough,” Franklin said, per Penn State reporter Mark Wogenrich.

Penn State’s James Franklin on the rest of the season. “We’ve lost to the No. 1 and No. 3 teams in the country. That’s not good enough.” pic.twitter.com/gWmYOG3w1S — Mark Wogenrich (@MarkWogenrich) November 11, 2023

Penn State's offense wasn't able to find momentum Saturday, putting up only 15 points in the loss. Penn State's star quarterback Drew Allar struggled, going 10-for-22 for 70 yards and a touchdown. The team only managed two touchdowns in the game with one coming in the contest's final few minutes.

The game was there for the taking for Penn State, who needed the win to remain in the Big Ten championship race. Michigan was playing under irregular circumstances, as head coach Jim Harbaugh is serving a suspension from the conference as the league and the NCAA probe allegations of sign-stealing by Michigan. Penn State's fans even trolled Michigan with signs before the game, poking fun at the situation. In the end it didn't matter, as Michigan offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore got the win for the Wolverines as interim coach.

Penn State football now once again finds itself on the outside looking in for both the Big Ten conference championship game and the College Football Playoff. The loss all but eliminates Penn State from getting to the playoff unless some type of miracle occurs in the next few weeks. Penn State is now 8-2 on the year.

Michigan, meanwhile, improved to 10-0 on the season and 7-0 in the Big Ten.