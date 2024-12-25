Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has been a beacon of consistency in the NFL, having never gone under .500 during his long tenure as head coach, and despite that, he catches some heat from fans. JJ Watt made a passionate defense of Tomlin on the Netflix broadcast of the Steelers' game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Christmas Day.

Watt said that Tomlin's sustained, consistent success in the regular season is underappreciated, “and if anyone wants Mike Tomlin out, you're crazy,” according to Brian Batko of Pittsburgh Sports Now. It is not a surprise seeing JJ Watt, the brother of Steelers star TJ Watt, defending Tomlin, whose resume speaks for itself.

Tomlin has his team at 10-5 entering the game against the Chiefs. The Steelers have greatly exceeded expectations this season, as they often do. Russell Wilson has had a bit of a resurgence after a greatly disappointing two seasons with the Denver Broncos. Pittsburgh started the season with Justin Fields as the starting quarterback due to the calf injury that Wilson was dealing with in the preseason.

This is Tomlin's 18th season with the Steelers, as he took over for Bill Cowher in 2007. He won the Super Bowl in his second season in 2008, defeating the Arizona Cardinals. The Steelers have not won a Super Bowl since then, but they have been a consistent contender in the AFC. Overall, Tomlin had a 183-105 record as head coach of the Steelers entering the game against the Chiefs, according to Pro Football Reference.

Steelers looking to win AFC North with strong finish to season

The Steelers still control their own destiny for the AFC North title despite two tough losses to the Philadelphia Eagles and Baltimore Ravens in their last two games. If Pittsburgh is able to win its final two games of the season against the Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals, it will take the AFC North crown.

Or course, beating the Chiefs is no easy task, but they are not unbeatable, as they have played a ton of one-score games. It will be interesting to see where the Steelers end up.