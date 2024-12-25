Christmas has arrived, bringing with it an exciting slate of NFL games sure to excite football fans. Among the highlights is the Pittsburgh Steelers' showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs. This is a matchup with significant playoff implications and plenty of potential for excitement. As the Steelers continue fight to for their division and to notch a higher postseason berth, the Chiefs look to lock in home-field advantage. This game is certainly shaping up to be a festive classic. Here, we examine the Steelers’ road to Week 17 and offer bold predictions for this pivotal contest.

Highs and Lows

Heading into Week 17 with a 10-5 record, the Steelers have experienced a season marked by both impressive moments and frustrating inconsistencies. They've tried for defensive strength has been their calling card. However, offensive struggles have occasionally held them back. Under the steady leadership of head coach Mike Tomlin, the team has remained resilient despite its challenges. Quarterback Russell Wilson has performed admirably in his first season with the Steelers. He has forged connections with wide receivers George Pickens and Van Jefferson to create game-changing plays. Najee Harris has led the ground attack relatively effectively, though the offensive line’s inconsistency in pass protection and run blocking has been a recurring issue. On defense, TJ Watt and Alex Highsmith have been the heart of a unit that ranks among the league’s most formidable.

With key positional battles expected to take center stage, this game has all the ingredients to be among the most thrilling of the week. Fans of the Black and Gold are holding out hope for a Christmas miracle. Right now, the Steelers are navigating a must-win scenario to keep their dreams of ruling the AFC North alive. Now healthier than in their last two outings, Pittsburgh appears primed to take on the Chiefs with renewed determination.

Here are our bold predictions for the Pittsburgh Steelers as they face the Kansas City Chiefs in a Week 17 Christmas Day game of the 2024 NFL season.

Wilson competes

Russell Wilson completed 22 of 33 passes for 217 yards in Week 16. He also had two touchdowns and one interception in Saturday's 34-17 loss to the Ravens. Wilson also added three rushes for 27 yards but lost a fumble. He was also sacked twice. Yes, his performance was middling. However, it’s worth noting he played without George Pickens. Take note that two costly mistakes loomed large. In the second quarter, he fumbled deep in Baltimore territory after a 19-yard scramble. Afterwards, in the fourth quarter, he threw a pick-six that effectively sealed the game. Remember that Wilson has now gone three consecutive games without surpassing 225 passing yards. That coincides with Pickens’ absence. The latter should play in Week 17, though. This means we should see a much more competitive Wilson on the field. He should easily surpass 250 passing yards in this game.

Harris hampered

Some might say Jaylen Warren seems like the better backfield option over Najee Harris. After all, Warren has out-snapped Harris in the past three games and remains more involved in the passing game. That is critical if the Steelers find themselves trailing. Meanwhile, Harris has caught just one pass for seven yards on two targets over his last three games. With the Chiefs' run defense pretty stout, we can imagine Harris getting hampered again on Christmas Day.

TJ Watt sacks Patrick Mahomes

Kansas City’s offensive line could be in trouble this week. They have both starting tackles potentially sidelined or playing through injuries. Even at full strength, their tackle duo has struggled at times. This spells opportunity for TJ Watt and Alex Highsmith. They should force Patrick Mahomes to navigate the pocket and test his mobility on an injured ankle.

That said, the Steelers’ pass rush has been inconsistent this season. Against a quarterback of Mahomes’ caliber, Pittsburgh must leave no stone unturned in their effort to apply pressure. Watt, in particular, has been a disruptive force all year. He has excelled against both the run and the pass while forcing fumbles with regularity. Facing struggling Chiefs right tackle Jawaan Taylor, who has allowed six sacks since Week 10, Watt should notch at least one sack in this game.

Steelers fall short

The Steelers’ recent performances have been far from polished. However, there is reason for cautious optimism heading into their Christmas Day matchup. The returns of George Pickens and DeShon Elliott to the lineup could provide a much-needed spark on offense and defense, respectively. However, the Chiefs’ knack for pulling off magic moments presents a formidable challenge.

Yes, the Steelers are expected to show more fight than in recent weeks. That said, their defense may lack the firepower to contain Mahomes and the high-powered Kansas City offense for a full 60 minutes. Despite the promise of a closer contest and the potential for a few highlights, the Steelers’ efforts may fall just short.

Looking Ahead

This Christmas Day showdown represents more than just another game on the schedule; it’s an opportunity for the Steelers to prove they belong in the playoff conversation. With the stakes at their highest and the spotlight on their stars, Pittsburgh’s performance could define their season and set the tone for the future. Whether they succeed or fall short, the resilience and determination they’ve shown throughout the year will be on full display. Fans can expect a spirited effort from the Black and Gold in what promises to be a memorable holiday battle.