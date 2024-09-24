As fans anxiously sit through halftime to see if their beloved Cincinnati Bengals can overcome an eight-point deficit against a not-particularly-good Washington Commanders team, they've been met with even more unfortunate news: Trent Brown has been ruled out for the rest of the game with a knee injury.

Coming down awkwardly while handling a Dorance Armstrong rush on the right side, Brown had to be helped by his teammates onto a cart and was wheeled off the field for further testing.

Now, undoubtedly, this is a brutal blow for the Bengals, as Brown was their big free agent addition this summer and provided a fun twin-towers look at the tackle position opposite Orlando Brown Jr. He's only allowed one sack, and one penalty through the first two weeks of the season and has provided value for a team looking to finally keep their signal caller, Joe Burrow, healthy. Watching Brown not only go down but, according to WCPO reporter Caleb Noe on social media, have to ask his teammates to help him onto the cart because he was unable to put any weight at all on his knee is bad news indeed.

Granted, the Bengals have been preparing for a future without Brown since a month after they signed him, as they selected Amarius Mims out of Oklahoma with the 18th pick in the 2024 NFL draft and clearly view him as a future starter at one of the two tackle positions moving forward, but did they really expect his era to begin in Week 3 of 2024, especially when many considered him somewhat of a developmental tackle who could use some further seasoning after only starting eight games at OSU? Needless to say, Mims will have to do some on-the-job learning in a major way if Brown misses any extensive time moving forward, as at this point, it's safe to assume the right tackle spot will be his responsibility for the foreseeable future.