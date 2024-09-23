Things are a little too hype in D.C. right now as the Washington Commanders got their first win of the season last week. But the business at hand is Monday night. With a Washington Commanders Week 3 game against the Cincinnati Bengals, we make our Week 3 bold predictions.

The Commanders got blown out by the Buccaneers in Week 1, but bounced back with a seven-field-goal victory over the New York Giants. The shaky victory didn’t turn a lot of NFL heads. A win against the Bengals, and star quarterback Joe Burrow with a healthy complement of receivers this week, would be an entirely different story.

As for the Bengals, they enter with a record of 0-2. That makes them fairly desperate for a victory. The first loss came in the form of a major upset against the New England Patriots while the Week 2 setback came against two-time defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City on the game’s final play.

But let’s move forward with our Commanders Week 3 predictions.

Commanders’ QB Jayden Daniels will throw a pair of touchdown passes

At first glance, that might not seem like a bold prediction. However, Daniels doesn’t have a touchdown pass through two games this season. And it’s not like he’s peppering the end zone with targets and missing. Daniels has taken few chances with his passes this season.

Commanders’ head coach Dan Quinn said Daniels is making progress, according to The Rich Eisen Show via athlonsports.com.

“The thing about him that is remarkable so far, the word that comes to mind is ‘poise,’ expressed Quinn. “In those moments, Jayden is really rock solid. He really puts in the work, which I think gives him a lot of the confidence. And the other players definitely feel that from him. As he’s growing, the team is as well. Now that we are in the games, you see a calm, cool, collected guy that stays razor-focused.”

Daniels has shown off an accurate arm thus far. He has completed 40 of his 53 pass attempts. But his longest completion is 34 yards. And he’s somehow managed to turn Pro Bowl receiver Terry McLaurin into a non-factor through two games.

That simply has to change. The Commanders likely will not win more than two or three games this season without major production from McLaurin. With that in mind, look for the Commanders to dedicate a sizeable amount of the game plan toward getting McLaurin the ball. And getting him a touchdown. Quinn said it should change, according to a post on X by Ben Standig of The Athletic.

“As we go forward there will be more (opportunities) for him,” Quinn said. “What we don’t want to do is force the ones that aren’t there. On a certain route he might be the primary read. And that’s taken away. You don’t want to force that one. The worst thing you can do is force something that’s not there.”

So Daniels should get one scoring toss to McLaurin and another from inside the 5-yard line on a play-action pass.

Commanders defense will allow four TD passes by Joe Burrow

Let’s face it. The Commanders don’t have a very good secondary. And they have a massive problem this week. The Commanders won’t be able to lock down on Ja’Marr Chase because Tee Higgins is back in the Bengals’ lineup.

Also, Burrow hasn’t been himself yet this season. He threw two scoring passes last week against the Chiefs, and looked better than he did in Week 1. However, this is the Week he cuts loose. And the Commanders will be powerless to defend him. Quinn said Burrow is tough, according to wfxrtv.com.

“We hold him in such high regard, about the style and the attitude that he plays with,” Quinn said. “And might be over the last two and a half or three years, he's been as productive as anybody rushing the passer. And so you're right to say like, not only us but all the teams. You circle on the game plan to say, this is one that you got to be prepared for and going. It's a good matchup, one that's tough and you got to use all the tools to get there.”

The Bengals’ winless record will also contribute to Burrow’s big day, even though Quinn said records don’t play a role, according to Sports Illustrated.

“Whether they were 2-0, or 0-2, I sense that we would get the same hard, tough, really good performance from Cincinnati,” Quinn said. “That's kind of who they are. They're a really good team, and so sometimes the really good teams and there's a record here where we are just two games in, would you expect them to have two losses? Probably not. But that's where it is. And once eight o'clock or whatever comes, you're not thinking about records.”

Commanders RB Brian Robinson Jr. will rush for 90-plus yards

Robinson has gotten off to a good start, rushing for 173 yards over the first two weeks and averaging an impressive 6.0 yards per carry. And it should be a third straight good game for Robinson against the Bengals’ defense. Quinn said Robinson is tough and ready to elevate his play even higher, according to athlonsports.com.

“Coaching against him, tackling plan, how do you go about him?” Quinn said. “You gotta get down to the legs because of the physicality, seeing him step through some tackles. That's a big deal. And so, it wasn't a normal tackle a lot of times with him based on his size and his strength. So, the rare competitor comes out when he gets one-on-one and sized up on somebody,. You better have your tackling plan correct or he can make you look bad.”