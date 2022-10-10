After previously becoming a citizen of France and stating his desire to play for the French National Team, it seems that things have taken a sudden turn for Philadelphia 76ers superstar center Joel Embiid. Embiid has also recently become a U.S. citizen and declared his desire to have American citizenship so he can live in the U.S. with his family during the NBA offseason.

With that, comes the speculation that he may have a stronger preference to play internationally for Team USA, and it goes without saying that there’d be mutual interest. Let’s now discuss the three key reasons why the Sixers star must play for Team USA over France at the 2024 Summer Olympics.

3. Joel Embiid would add frontcourt depth to the U.S. roster

During the gold medal game against France at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Team USA struggled mightily down low. Working with a relatively thin frontline, the French national team was able to take advantage with dominant big men Rudy Gobert, Amath M’Baye, and Moustapha Fall able to wreak all kinds of havoc at the rim.

Even with the likes of JaVale McGee, Jerami Grant, and Draymond Green, the American’s still lacked a dominant presence at the center spot. With the addition of Embiid, the U.S. would have arguably the best center in the NBA anchoring their defense who’d also give them a well-rounded scorer. For the U.S., bringing Embiid into the fold would bulk up their frontcourt and make them merely unstoppable.

2. Embiid would be joining a star-studded squad

After reclaiming gold at the last Olympics where they were led by the heroics of Kevin Durant, Jayson Tatum, Devin Booker, and Bam Adebayo, Team USA aims to run it back with another star-studded cast. Given that they most likely won’t be bringing back the exact same crew, this opens up all kinds of fun new possibilities for the program.

With potential to add elite talents like Stephen Curry, Kawhi Leonard, Zion Williamson, Ja Morant, and Trae Young amongst others, this should be plenty enticing for Joel Embiid to join USA hoops in their quest for another gold medal. Embiid joining the U.S. national team also adds to the long line of Hall-Of-Fame centers to don the red, white, and blue. Plus it’s hard to imagine Embiid passing up the chance to play with some of best players in the world.

1. Team USA has an elite coaching staff in place

At the 2024 Summer Olympics, Steve Kerr is set to make his debut as the head coach of Team USA Basketball replacing Gregg Popovich. Other notable coaches joining Kerr’s staff will be Erik Spoelstra, Monty Williams, and Mark Few. Between these four coaching masterminds, Embiid would have the opportunity to learn from some of the best in the game.

Granted he does play for another all-time great in Doc Rivers, but having access to four basketball minds of this caliber at the same time is something that Embiid’s never had before. He also might be able to take his play to the next level learning from other greats in Kerr, Spoelstra, Williams, and Few. Not only would this add to Embiid’s repertoire, but it’d also elevate his basketball IQ even further. So all this should give Embiid plenty of reason to change course and join the ranks of USA Hoops in 2024.