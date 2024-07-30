Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid raised plenty of eyebrows when he decided to commit to Team USA after a long courtship process from the French basketball committee. Embiid's decision to spurn France angered the French brass, with basketball president Jean-Pierre Siutat even revealing that the 2023 NBA MVP had already promised that he would be playing for the 2024 Paris Olympics home team.

Now, Embiid is bearing the brunt of the French fans' frustrations. During Team USA's 110-84 opening victory against Serbia, the crowd at Pierre Mauroy Stadium was booing him every time he was involved in any play. But the fan vitriol in France isn't fazing the 76ers star whatsoever.

“Nothing. Like I said I’m an American, I play for Team USA,” Embiid said, per Joe Vardon of The Athletic.

In fact, Joel Embiid even expressed how much of an enjoyable experience playing for Team USA has been even if he had ruffled some French feathers by spurning them.

“This is a great setting for me because I am playing with a lot of great players. It’s all about finding ways to win – whatever I can do,” Embiid added.

To be fair to Joel Embiid, he is an American citizen as well, having gone through the process himself back in 2022. His son is also an American-citizen, having been born on United States soil, and the 76ers star cited this as his main reason for representing Team USA.

In the end, Embiid could have the last laugh by helping Team USA bag home the coveted gold medal in the 2024 Paris Olympics, regardless of how toxic fans have been towards him throughout this entire ordeal.

Joel Embiid goes through some growing pains with Team USA

Joel Embiid hasn't just been the subject of plenty of boos from French fans. The discourse surrounding his name on social media has turned rather caustic. He has looked slow, and he has had to adjust his game to the different officiating under FIBA rules. As a result, even American basketball fans have turned against the 76ers star.

But Embiid has been doing his best to fit in with this stacked Team USA squad. He has been flashing his improved passing on the high post, connecting with LeBron James on a few drives, and he has tried to be active both on the glass and in protecting the rim.

With a chance to redeem himself against South Sudan on Wednesday afternoon, expect Embiid to give everything he's got on the hardwood.