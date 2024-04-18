76ers' Joel Embiid will join a talented Team USA in the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. Embiid has citizenship in three countries and ultimately chose to represent the United States instead of France or his home country of Cameroon. However, it now appears that the Philadelphia 76ers center previously promised French President Emmanuel Macron that he would represent France in a letter dating back to 2021.
Joel Embiid a envoyé une lettre à Emmanuel Macron en 2021, dans laquelle il a promis de jouer pour l’équipe de France afin d’obtenir la nationalité française, selon @RMCsport.
Extrait de la lettre : « Mon choix est arrêté […] Je ne souhaite jouer pour aucune autre équipe… pic.twitter.com/mVLV7xrhkF
“After discussion with the French Basketball Federation, my choice has now been made. I wish to take steps to obtain French naturalization and thus be able to be selected with the Blues. I therefore do not wish to play for any other national team”, he said in a written statement.
The 30-year-old center doubled down on his statement. “I have never worn the colors of any national team. It would be an immense honor for me to join this French team to participate in the next major international competitions, first and foremost the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games”, he said.
Other highlights from the letter include Joel Embiid sharing moments of happiness with French relatives, the desire to know more about French culture, and obviously to play with the French national team.
2024 USA Basketball Men's National Team features first-timers 76ers' Joel Embiid, Clippers' Kawhi Leonard
Earlier this week, the 2024 USA Basketball Men's National Team was announced.
The team was selected USA Basketball Men's National Team managing direction Grant Hill and was approved by the USA Basketball Board of Directors. Hill recently gushed about Embiid and called him a rare talent.
Team USA features the following players:
- LeBron James
- Kevin Durant
- Steph Curry
- Joel Embiid
- Anthony Davis
- Kawhi Leonard
- Jayson Tatum
- Anthony Edwards
- Tyrese Haliburton
- Jrue Holiday
- Devon Booker
- Bam Adebayo
LeBron James and Kevin Durant headline Team USA's star-studded roster. Durant has been a part of three Olympic championships, while James has two Olympic gold medals himself. Their veteran leadership on the Olympic stage could be crucial ensuring victory for Team USA.
Meanwhile, 76ers' Joel Embiid and Clippers' Kawhi Leonard will each be making their first appearance with the USA Basketball national team.
The entire squad boasts a combined 11 Olympic appearances and has 10 Olympic gold medals. The collective also has three FIBA World Cup titles.
“It’s an honor to introduce the 2024 USA Basketball Men’s National Team,” Hill said. “I’m grateful to these 12 men for their commitment to represent USA Basketball. The United States is home to some of the best basketball players in the world and I appreciate the vast interest in being part of this roster. These decisions weren’t easy, but it was a pleasure to go through the process and reach this outcome.
“We have the utmost respect for the level of competition we will face this summer. The Olympics represent the pinnacle of sport and the world will be watching the USA as we play in the toughest basketball tournament in history.”
Team USA will be coached by the legendary Steve Kerr and assistant coaches Mark Few, Tyronn Lue, and Erik Spoelstra.
“My staff and I are honored to coach this amazing group of players in our quest to win Olympic gold in Paris,” Kerr said. “We plan to represent USA Basketball with the utmost class and we hope to make our country proud.”