Joel Embiid's left knee has given him problems since a collision with Jonathan Kuminga last January. Embiid is tirelessly working through these issues, though the Philadelphia 76ers superstar may not be out of the woods until the offseason.

As the Sixers continue to indicate that Embiid's injury just requires management, an ESPN report claimed that Embiid believes he needs another operation and a long rest period. The apparent disconnect casts uncertainty on what the soon-to-be-31-year-old needs to get better. According to Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer, Embiid said he and the Sixers will have to solve the problems eventually.

“There’s not much to say,” Embiid said after the 76ers' 135-127 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, via the Philadelphia Inquirer. “…I mean, the straightforward answer is when you’ve got something that’s inconsistent, at some point we’ve got to do something about it. We don’t know what it is. We are looking into every option…at some point.”

Joel Embiid addresses report about needing another knee surgery

Pompey writes the following: “A team source said Embiid and the Sixers have consulted more than a half dozen doctors regarding treatment of his left knee. At this time, another procedure is not required, and Embiid can continue to play as long as the pain and swelling are kept under control, the source said…The source noted that Embiid is understandably frustrated. But the Sixers continue to support him and will explore other options if his knee problem becomes unmanageable.”

Although Embiid has been available to play in three of the 76ers' last four games, only sitting out the second game of a back-to-back, there’s no telling if his knee will act up and sideline him again.

The 76ers, at 20-32, are long past the time for waiting for Embiid to get better to start winning again. They are still outside of the play-in as the All-Star break approaches.