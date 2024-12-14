Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid has been limited this season due to injury, although he had made a recent return to the court. But the 76ers might have more reason for concern following their Friday game against the Indiana Pacers. Embiid left the game early due to an apparent facial injury and will not return, as per Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer. This is a developing story and will be update as more information becomes available.
Joel Embiid exits game vs. Pacers after scary injury
The 76ers star has dealt with injury issues this season.
David Yapkowitz is a basketball journalist for ClutchPoints, writing news on the NBA, WNBA, and NCAA Basketball for both men and women. The Los Angeles native has bylines with Basketball Insiders, SB Nation, and The Next Hoops.
