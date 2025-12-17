Michigan State football is opening up the quarterback position for 2026. Right after Aidan Chiles opted to leave East Lansing for the portal amid Pat Fitzgerald replacing Jonathan Smith.

Chiles is among a deep list of College Football Transfer Portal quarterbacks for the upcoming cycle. His Monday exit decision placed him in a pool already featuring DJ Lagway (Florida), Dylan Raiola (Nebraska), Brendan Sorsby (Cincinnati) and on Tuesday, Drew Mestemaker (North Texas).

Chiles is leaving the Spartans compiling only 1,392 passing yards, 10 touchdowns and suffering three picks. The one-time Oregon State QB previously joined Smith in the Big Ten after the head coach accepted Michigan State's job offer.

Now Chiles will have one remaining year of eligibility left. Time to see which five places can bring him in.

Aidan Chiles monitors a situation out west, but within Big Ten

Washington enters the picture here.

Head coach Jedd Fisch rose for UCLA's opening. The Huskies head coach is now dealing with Michigan rumors since he has ties to that university.

A Fisch-to-Michigan scenario could mean Demond Williams following him. Both remain planted in the Pacific Northwest, for now.

Still, Chiles' dual-threat ability could intrigue Washington to give him a spot — regardless of what becomes of this staff.

Chiles heads back to Oregon State

Obviously the Beavers look vastly different with JaMarcus Shephard leading the way.

But he could use an experienced QB…let alone someone who knows the campus well.

Chiles combined for seven touchdowns during his last season in Corvallis in 2023. Shephard and his growing coaching staff could become more convinced to turn to a veteran of the Pac-12 — especially with the conference re-expanding ahead of 2026.

Chiles considers another Pac-12 program

We'll head north and throw in Washington State, which now turns to Kirby Moore as head coach.

Moore built his reputation in molding NFL wide receivers and then running the offensive show at Missouri. He also guided Fresno State's offense including serving as passing game coordinator under Kalen DeBoer (2020-2021).

The 35-year-old Moore assisted in turning Jake Haener and Brady Cook into NFL QBs (the latter with Mizzou). Chiles can add Pullman as a potential visit.

A Big Ten rival could hand Chiles the reins

Got to throw in Bloomington as a possibility — with Indiana keeping Chiles in the Big Ten here.

Let's dial back a little; Fernando Mendoza showed potential at Cal until he flourished with the Hoosiers. Furthermore, Curt Cignetti has thrived with transfer QBs by going to the postseason with Mendoza and Kurtis Rourke.

Chiles can like his NFL and national championship chances here. And continue IU's trend of trusting portal QBs to lead the Hoosiers.

Darkhorse pick in the ACC, but out west

Stanford should get a look here too.

Tavita Pritchard is taking over his alma mater and has a QB room to reorganize. He can attempt to keep Ben Gulbranson for one more year or prevent Elijah Brown from drifting off (Brown was one of the last four-star finds for the fired Troy Taylor).

Pritchard recently molded Jayden Daniels into the NFL Rookie of the Year. The Cardinal opted for experience at the start of the season with Frank Reich choosing Gulbranson as his QB1. Pritchard can lean into the Long Beach, Ca. native Chiles especially if he meets the admissions standards in Palo Alto.