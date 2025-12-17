In the wake of losing their NBA Cup semifinals game against the San Antonio Spurs, All-Star Jalen Williams and the Oklahoma City Thunder were granted two additional off days ahead of Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. The Thunder will get two chances against the Spurs to avenge its NBA Cup loss next week. However, in the meantime, Williams is taking advantage of what he says feels like a mini training camp.

After missing the first 19 games of the regular season, Williams and the Thunder played seven games in 15 days, including four road matchups amid Oklahoma City's recent stretch. For Williams, it's a good time to slow things down, as the All-Star forward is still adjusting to his approach post-surgery, he said, per The Oklahoman's Justin Martinez.

“For me, it's been good just because I didn't have training camp or anything. So, I've actually been able to work out, which is nice,” Williams said. “So, yeah, this has been the first time I've had consecutive days I actually worked out, and utilized both my hands. So, that's cool. You don't really get a lot of days these days like that.

“We got to go through actual practice and kind of have like a training camp flow, where we get to reintergrate our principals, watch film, just do the whole deep dive on the season, while you've been successful. What we've been good at; what we've been bad at, and just kind of dissect that, and actually be able to work on it.”

Playing through his surgically repaired right wrist has been an adjustment for Williams, but these extra days off this week have helped him throughout the process.

“That's been the hardest part, trying to figure out what is still uncomfortable, but I'm doing it while we're trying to win a game — a stake's game. So, that's been cool,” Williams added. “I think it'll make me better for it later on. But now I've got to actually work out. I forgot what that was like. Always good to have these days to be able to do it.”

Jalen Williams on Thunder beating the Warriors' 73-9 record

For Thunder All-Star Jalen Williams, improving throughout the 2025-26 regular season is always the goal for the defending champions. Amid its 24-2 start, Williams addressed the Thunder beating the Warriors' 73-9 record as the best regular season in NBA history.

While winning is always the goal at the end of the day, chasing the Warriors' regular-season record isn't a specific goal for Williams this season.

“Is there a chance? Yeah, there’s a chance, I don’t know if that's a goal,” Williams said. “I'm not going to say we can't do it, either. Nobody likes to lose. We're not going into these games losing. Obviously, there’s a bigger goal than the record. It's more so like, if we can go into every game and we can play those games and win them, and win them in a way that we're comfortable winning, then, yeah.

“At the end of the day, I'm not going to limit our team, but that's not a goal.”

The Thunder will host the Clippers at the Paycon Center on Thursday.