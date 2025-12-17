Houston Rockets star Kevin Durant expressed deep skepticism about the future of the NBA All-Star Game, saying he does not believe the event can be fixed and placing much of the blame on longtime veterans, including former teammate Stephen Curry.

Durant shared his views during a recent episode of Unguarded in a conversation with Rockets guard Fred VanVleet, who raised concerns about the continued decline in competitiveness during All-Star Weekend. When asked directly how the league could improve the game, Durant dismissed the idea outright.

“Ain’t no fixing it,” Durant said.

Durant explained that his perspective was shaped by recent experience, pushing back against the notion that the issue stems from players opting out. He said the problem persisted even when he participated, describing the recent All-Star format as disjointed and lacking intensity.

VanVleet framed the issue as a leadership problem, suggesting that younger stars often follow the tone set by established veterans. He argued that players such as Anthony Edwards and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander might approach the game differently if older stars consistently treated it with urgency.

Durant rejected the idea that younger players are at fault and defended Edwards in particular, noting that the Minnesota Timberwolves guard has openly expressed a desire to compete. Durant instead argued that the responsibility lies with the league’s most influential veterans.

“OG’s the problem now,” Durant said.

Kevin Durant blames Stephen Curry, Damian Lillard for NBA All-Star decline

As the discussion continued, VanVleet suggested that when younger players see All-Star appearances treated casually, it sends a message that the game does not matter. Durant pushed back, insisting that he takes the event seriously and pointing to Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James as another example of a veteran who approaches All-Star Games with focus.

“I’m locked in every one,” Durant said, adding that James does not treat the game as a gimmick.

Durant then narrowed his criticism, singling out Curry and Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard for helping normalize what he views as excessive showmanship. He argued that repeated half-court shooting displays have shifted the All-Star Game further away from legitimate competition.

“I’m blaming Steph,” Durant said. “I’m blaming Dame too.”

VanVleet maintained that veterans still bear responsibility for setting the overall tone, regardless of specific actions, and suggested that effort from established stars would naturally raise the level of play across the board. Durant, however, remained firm in his stance that the All-Star Game’s issues are deeply rooted and unlikely to be solved through minor adjustments.

The NBA has continued to experiment with new formats in an effort to revive interest and competitiveness. The league is set to introduce another change at the 2026 NBA All-Star Game, scheduled for Feb. 15, 2026, in Los Angeles. The event will be hosted by the Clippers at the new Intuit Dome and will feature a revised structure with two United States teams and one World team competing in a round-robin tournament.

Whether those changes address concerns raised by players like Durant remains uncertain, as the league searches for a balance between entertainment and competition on its biggest exhibition stage.