After losing to the Orlando Magic in a close, hard-fought game, the Philadelphia 76ers will face them again at home on Friday. Joel Embiid remains out and Philly could very likely be without the rest of its centers on the 15-man roster.

According to the NBA injury report, Embiid will remain sidelined on Friday due to left knee injury management. It will be his seventh straight absence and his 17th on the season as a whole.

Before the loss to Orlando on Wednesday, Nick Nurse said that there was a chance that Embiid could play Friday and that he had been doing workouts. Nurse also said that the team is not aiming to shut Embiid down for an extended period of time.

Joel Embiid ruled out for 76ers' next game vs. Magic

“We're still trying to get him [in the lineup],” the 76ers' head coach said Wednesday night. “You guys know he was out there today and moving okay. [We're] just trying to get him, see where he's at. After a good workout, we need to see how it reacts and then we go tomorrow again and as soon as it’s good enough to go, he's gonna go.”

Andre Drummond is listed as questionable with a right ankle sprain. He was originally supposed to be out for at least three games but now has a chance to make an early return. His size and rebounding abilities will be helpful to have against a big, tough Magic team.

Rookie center Adem Bona is out due to a left knee contusion. Power forwards Guerschon Yabusele and KJ Martin will surely get lots of minutes at the center spot and Pete Nance, who was just signed to a two-way contract, may be activated for the game to serve as extra depth.

The Magic have not yet released their injury report for Friday's game. Paolo Banchero (torn right oblique) and Gary Harris (left hamstring strain) were sidelined. Goga Bitadze played despite a right ankle sprain but also took a hard fall onto his back in the game on Wednesday, so his status is worth keeping an eye on.