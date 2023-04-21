Sam DiGiovanni started at ClutchPoints as an associate editor in 2021 and became the site's Philadelphia 76ers beat reporter ahead of the 2022-23 season. He graduated from Marist College in May of 2022 and has written for TheKnicksWall.com and CenterFieldMarist.com in the past.

BROOKLYN, NY — No one will be forgetting Game 3 between the Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets any time soon. The Sixers stole a win on the road to go up 3-0 in a game that spawned countless different storylines. The first one that spawned was the flagrant foul from Joel Embiid on Nic Claxton.

After getting dunked on and stepped over by Claxton early in the first quarter, Embiid swiftly raised his foot up to Claxton’s groin. It was a clear, intentional kick that shot a jolt of intensity throughout the arena and earned Embiid a Flagrant 1 and Claxton a technical foul.

The foul was the beginning of an inauspicious night for Embiid. He scored just 14 points on 5-13 shooting and seemed to get injured on numerous plays. He fought through it, played spectacular defense and somehow led the Sixers to a win. And then he trolled every single person who watched that game when he was asked about the incident with Claxton.

“I don’t know, I don’t remember,” Embiid said. The Sixers superstar flashed a smile and continued. “Like I said, we up 3-0, we move on. It takes me a lot to process a game after that type of fight. I gotta go watch the tape, see what we can do better, what I can do better. I’m just happy we got the win.”

When asked again about the play, Embiid said, “I honestly don’t remember the play…allegedly.” When asked if he remembers Claxton’s 2nd tech and ejection, he paused and then said, “Yes.”

Embiid and Claxton have been getting physical with each other all series long. It was only a matter of time before some real fireworks went off between the Sixers and Nets’ big men. The Nets’ uber-aggressive defense has helped set the tone for a series full of physicality, players hitting the deck and tensions rising at a moment’s notice.

“The whole game, you could see what they were doing,” Embiid said. “They were just trying to get a rise out of me. Especially after the first one, I just understood I’m too valuable to get into this stuff. That’s the second time hitting me in the back — that’s not reviewed. My back, my knee, hitting me every single time, which is fine. It’s working for them but just gotta keep going.

“You could see what the gameplan was: Gotta hit them, gotta make me frustrated so I can get ejected,” the Sixers superstar continued. “I’m too mature to put myself in a position where I’m gonna get ejected. I just went about my business and we got the win.”

So much insanity went down in the Sixers’ Game 3 win. Embiid taking a ton of falls through the Nets’ physicality and James Harden getting tossed on a controversial call and Claxton eventually getting himself ejected with a second technical foul and Tyrese Maxey dominating the fourth quarter and Embiid blocking Spencer Dinwiddie from behind to seal the game…all of the madness was kicked off by Embiid and Claxton getting into it in the first quarter.

Joel Embiid made sure to remind the Barclays Center crowd what the series stands at now as the Sixers prepare to sweep the Nets on Saturday afternoon.