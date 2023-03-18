Sam DiGiovanni started at ClutchPoints as an associate editor in 2021 and became the site's Philadelphia 76ers beat reporter ahead of the 2022-23 season. He graduated from Marist College in May of 2022 and has written for TheKnicksWall.com and CenterFieldMarist.com in the past.

Joel Embiid is making history for the Philadelphia 76ers. Left and right, the Sixers center is doing something that the NBA has scarcely seen. In the midst of yet another MVP chase, he is starting to seperate himself with one of the best stretches of his career.

Basketball Reference illustrated just how rare it is for someone to do what Embiid is doing after he pummeled the Charlotte Hornets with a highly effecient 38 points and four blocks. Since the NBA-ABA merge of 1976, no other center has posted a five-game stretch with 30 points and three blocks in each game besides Shaquille O’Neal.

Every player since the NBA-ABA merger to have at least 5 straight games with 30+ PTS and 3+ BLK: Joel Embiid

Embiid is either doing things or is on pace to do things rarely seen. If he remains the scoring champion, he would be the first center since Bob McAdoo to accomplish the feat in consecutive seasons. He already has the most 40-point games from a center since 2000, coming close to doubling the amount that second-place Shaq has. Many of his feats stand either alone in Sixers history or alongside Wilt Chamberlain and/or Allen Iverson.

This year’s Sixers squad is proving to be the best post-Process team thanks in large part to Embiid taking yet another leap forward. He’s averaging a league-best 33.5 points, the most in the league, along with 10.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.7 blocks and 1.1 steals while shooting 54.5 percent from the field.

With his stretch of dominance and the recent freefall from Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets, Joel Embiid is the favorite to win the 2022-23 MVP Award. As long as he and the Sixers continue to succeed at a high level, the award should be his.