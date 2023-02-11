Joel Embiid isn’t prepared to commit to playing in the 2022-2023 NBA All-Star Game. The Philadelphia 76ers’ big man listed himself as questionable for All-Star Weekend in Utah due to left foot soreness.

“We will see how it goes. I got 3 games [before the All-Star Game]. So I’m just taking it day-by-day,” Embiid said.

Joel Embiid was named to the All-Star team as a reserve. There’s no question that he could have been a starter. However, Embiid had previously stated that he’s grown used to being disrespected.

“I don’t know if I’m going to be an All-Star,” Embiid said. “You never know. Like I said the other day, I’m used to the disrespect so I would not be surprised if I don’t make it. So, we shall see. If I don’t make it, whatever. If I do, it’s a blessing every single year, starters or not.”

Embiid is currently averaging over 33 points per game on just under 54 percent field goal shooting. He’s also posting 10 rebounds and four assists per contest. His all-around value for the Sixers has been immense. Philadelphia wouldn’t mind if he didn’t play in the NBA All-Star game, as their primary concern is Joel Embiid’s health. On the other hand, 76ers fans would love to see their best player participate in the contest.

Embiid said he’s taking it “day-by-day” which means we likely won’t have a final answer on his All-Star game status until next week. We will continue to provide updates on the situation as they are made available.