When Bryan Danielson took the ring at All Out, fans around the professional wrestling world just had to know that he wasn't going to be able to go it alone against Jack Perry in the main event, as where one member of The Elite goes, the rest often follow.

Fortunately, during the actual meat and potatoes of the match, that didn't really matter much at all, as the Young Bucks ran into the ring, got in a few Superkicks and a TK Driver for good measure, and were ultimately run off by the Blackpool Combat Club, Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta, who lost to the duo earlier in the night. Fortunately, Danielson was able to bounce back, regain feeling in all of his extremities, and ultimately finish off the “Scapegoat” with a Busaiku Knee that nearly launched Perry out of the ring.

Securing the 1-2-3 as the crowd both cheered him on and sang along to “The Final Countdown,” outside opponents – this time Luchasaurus, Christian Cage, and The Patriarchy – once more tried to charge the ring and get some revenge on Danielson, but this time, the entire BCC had Danielson's back, with Jon Moxley making his return to Pay-Per-View to run the faction off.

Sharing the ring together to celebrate the big moment, the BCC – plus PAC – looked incredibly excited for the “American Dragon… at least until Marina Shafair appeared out of nowhere to lay out Danielson alongside Claudio and Mox, leaving him truly shocked as the faction beat down on him in what was rapidly looking like a gang jumping out a former member. As Wheeler Yuta watched on in horror, Moxley threw a plastic bag over Danielson's head and choked him out to the point of unconsciousness, with the AEW medical staff having to come out to save Danielson as he lay with a red face and an uncertain future.

So what gives? Clearly, Danielson is out of the BCC, but what about Yuta, who just so happens to be one-third of the AEW World Trios Champions alongside PAC and Castagnoli? Will he opt to stick with Danielson and suffer a similar beating on his way out of the group? Or will he say goodbye to his mentor for one reason or another, maybe out of fear or maybe in pursuit of power? Either way, if you were hoping to see a feud between Danielson and Moxley before the former called it a career, you are in luck, as if the quality of their last singles match – Grand Slam 2023 – is of any indication, the professional wrestling world should be in for a feud and a match – or, wrestling gods willing, multiple matches, singles, trios, and mixed-tags – worthy of a special spot in this “Final Countdown” of the “American Dragon.”