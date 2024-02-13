There were a lot of reasons to leave Apple.

Jon Stewart has become pretty outspoken about getting canned from Apple TV+.

As the comedian takes the helm of The Daily Show once again, he reveals what really went down with his cancellation of The Problem With Jon Stewart on CBS Mornings, Variety reports.

It mostly boils down to the comedian gearing up to speak his mind during this election season, but Apple wasn't having it.

Jon Stewart gets honest on why AppleTV+ wasn't a great fit

“I wanted a place to unload thoughts as we get into this election season,” Stewart said. “I thought I was going to do it over at — they call it Apple TV+. It's a television enclave, very small. It's like living in Malibu. But they decided…they felt that they didn't want me to say things that might get me in trouble.”

Starting tonight, @jonstewart is back at @TheDailyShow anchor desk on Mondays through the 2024 election cycle. He shares why he’s taking on a second term: “Who better to comment on this election than someone who truly understands two aging men past their prime?” pic.twitter.com/WSOBtSmrdj — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) February 12, 2024

So, he went back to his old gig, where he could say what he wanted without any pushback. When asked what viewers can expect on The Daily Show, he said, “Information is information. And if it's good content, people will find their way to it.”

The Problem With Jon Stewart debuted in 2021, airing every two weeks in the first season, then weekly in season 2. Each week, he explored a new topic. The NY Times reported Stewart and the streamer had disagreements on topics in the 3rd season. A planned episode about China may have sealed the deal for Jon.

About going back to his old gig, he said, “The team are unbelievable.” Also adding, “Jen Flanz runs a ridiculous ship, she knows what she's doing in a way that is really impressive to watch and all of the writing staff and producers. It's a building filled with incredibly talented people.”

Catch Jon Stewart and the daily show Monday through Thursday at 11 pm ET on Comedy Central. However, as of now, Jon is hosting only Monday nights.