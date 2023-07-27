The Jonas Brothers are gearing up to kick off their upcoming concert tour, “The Tour,” and have announced 50 new dates.

On July 27, the Jonas Brothers announced 50 new dates to their forthcoming tour that will expand the itinerary by 20 countries. Dates in North America, Australia, Norway, France, Italy, the United Kingdom, and Ireland are just a few of the countries that will be visited. In North America, the Jonas Brothers will make another stop at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, among more.

Taylor Swift is currently embarking on “The Eras” tour, which features a set that spans her entire discography, Ed Sheeran's “Mathematics” tour does something similar, and the Jonas Brothers' “The Tour” is set up to be something similar, as it is being billed as “Five Albums. One Night. The World Tour.” Their recent five-night Broadway residency featured a set focused on one of their five albums each night. It appears “The Tour” will smash all of them into one set.

“The Tour” will kick off at Yankees Stadium in the Bronx on August 12 before eventually wrapping up on June 20, 2024, in Belfast, Ireland. They will play some legendary venues including Dodger Stadium, TD Garden, The 02, and 3Arena.

The Jonas Brothers have been touring consistently since their comeback in 2019 and the subsequent “Happiness Begins” tour. They recently released their sixth studio album, The Album, which was their first studio effort in four years.

“The Tour” will begin on August 12. For more information including a full list of tour dates, check out their official website.