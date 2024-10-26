Rather than spending the Chicago Bears bye week idling at home, Jonathan Owens seized the chance to be by his wife Simone Biles’ side on the road. Owens joined Biles on her “Gold Over America Tour” (GOAT) as she captivated audiences with her iconic gymnastic routines, alongside a lineup of elite gymnasts, including Jordan Chiles and Katelyn Ohashi, TMZ reports.

Owens, who joined the Bears with a two-year contract in March, last played on October 13. He soon hopped a flight to support Biles, sharing moments from their stops in Missouri, Texas, and beyond. The couple shared their adventures with Biles’ 12+ million Instagram followers, showcasing a fun side of “tour life” that balanced gym stops with road trips. In one of her posts, Biles shared a series of joyful photos from their travels, and Owens dropped a sweet comment: “Had the best time ❤️❤️. TOUR LIFE 🤞🏽.”

The GOAT tour has been a full-scale gymnastic spectacle, blending music, athleticism, and storytelling to inspire fans nationwide. For Biles, having Owens there appears to have added another layer of joy to the experience. Though the GOAT tour forced Biles to miss a few Bears games, Owens' presence on the tour underscores the couple’s commitment to supporting each other’s passions, both in athletics and beyond.

Simone Biles Speaks Out on the ‘Catch' Comment Controversy

Behind the couple's fun tour moments, however, Biles recently addressed the online backlash over a comment Owens made during an interview on The Pivot podcast last year. When asked whether he considered himself the “catch” in their relationship, Owens candidly replied, “I always say that the men are the catch.” He quickly added a lighthearted twist, saying, “It’s really how she pulled me, man. That’s the question.” Biles laughed off-camera at his comments, but some social media users took offense, sparking a wave of criticism.

Biles offered her perspective on the incident during the new Netflix docuseries, Simone Biles Rising, where she expressed frustration over how easily outsiders judge their relationship. “Social media gives [followers] this false sense of reality that they really know who you are and how you function,” Biles said, noting the mental toll such assumptions can take. As one of the most decorated gymnasts in Olympic history, Biles feels the weight of public opinion more acutely during an Olympic year. She remarked, “Most of the time, I bite my tongue, but now yeah, I have a voice.” Biles firmly addressed those who equate her athletic accolades to the depth of their love, explaining that her success isn’t what defines their relationship.

In response to the comments, she noted that she even stepped back from Twitter, where the backlash first erupted, and now she prioritizes her well-being over online responses. The couple remains united, choosing to live authentically rather than letting public opinions control their lives. Through it all, they’ve shown resilience, humor, and the willingness to speak up when it matters, both on social media and in real life.