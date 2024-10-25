As Simone Biles celebrates the final part of her Netflix series, the gold medalist is reflecting on what she will miss the most about her time as an athlete.

“What I'll miss most about gymnastics is the freedom with my body,” Biles said at the premiere of Netflix's Simone Biles Rising Part II releasing on Friday, Oct. 25.

Biles, who is the most decorated female gymnast, said that while the physical components of working out are helpful it's not the only positive signifier that it's brought her.

“The ability that I have in the gym is not normal, but I’ve had to work in other areas of my life, and that’s taught me the lessons and brought me to be who I am today,” the six-time world championship gymnast continued per Life & Style Magazine.

“Mentally, rewiring your brain is so hard. And nobody really, truly looks at themselves in the mirror and is like, ‘I need to work on myself and I’m going to work on myself.’ Showing up is the hardest part,” she added.

Simone Biles Gets Candid About Retirement Rumors

Biles' successful 2024 Paris Olympics, in which she earned three gold medals and one silver, the question everyone is asking was this the goodbye tour?

The athlete has not given a straight answer on the topic leaving fans wondering if we will see her grace the mat in 2028 in Los Angeles.

“You know, you never say never. The next Olympics is on home turf. So you just never know,” Biles told TODAY's Hoda Kotb. “I’m just going to relax and see where life takes me.”

The Olympian spoke about retirement during a press conference on Aug. 3 during the Summer Games.

“Never say never,” Biles said at a press conference. “Next Olympics are at home. So you just never know. I am getting really old.”

Despite not having a response now on if she will return for the next Olympics, she is continuing to stay grateful for the time she's had at as a professional athlete.

“If I look back at my career, honestly, the thing I would be most proud of is staying true to myself and never swaying from that,” she said.

“At this moment, in my career, I feel like, if I had to process it, it would be bittersweet,” Biles added. “I mean, we have been longing for this for a while now and now it’s here, it’s gone. Because I truly did try to enjoy each and every moment.”

Simone Biles Rising Part II is out tomorrow (Oct. 25).