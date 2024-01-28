The iconic singer will perform for the first time ever on this stage.

Icon Joni Mitchell is set to perform at the Grammys.

Though she's won nine Grammy awards, she's never performed at the ceremony, THR reports.

Along with performing, Joni Mitchell at Newport [Live] was nominated for Best Folk Album.

According to Britannica, Mitchell got her start at folk clubs and coffeehouses in the mid-'60s. When she relocated to New York City, she made her debut album in 1967, Songs to a Seagull. From there, she started gaining a large following. In the '70s, the singer began getting into pop, rock, and jazz. Court and Spark was her 1974 best-selling album.

The legend is now 80. She's been honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Recording Academy. They described her as “one of the rock era's most important female recording artists.”

Though she's won nine, she's been nominated for a Grammy 18 times.

Along with Mitchell's performance, U2, Luke Combs, Burna Boy, Billie Eilish, Billy Joel, Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo, and Travis Scott will also perform.

Nominees this year include SZA, Victoria Monét, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, and Olivia Rodrigo.

As for songs for record of the year, they include Eilish's What Was I Made For, Taylor Swift's Anti-Hero, SZA's Kill Bill, Rodrigo's Vampire, and Miley Cyrus' Flowers.

The host this year will be Trevor Noah. It will be aired this year on CBS and available for streaming on Paramount+.

It's worth tuning in, if anything, to watch Joni Mitchell perform for the first time ever on this stage.