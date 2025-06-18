The Major League Baseball trade deadline is July 31st, but the Boston Red Sox didn't waste any time. They shocked the baseball world when they traded Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants. The move throws Alex Cora's roster into disarray, but outfielder Wilyer Abreu is one player who could benefit. He sent a clear message to his manager, though; he is ready to do whatever the team needs in order to win.

Abreu found himself as one of the casualties of Boston's decision to finally call up Roman Anthony. He went from the starting center fielder to a second-string player. With Devers gone, though, Abreu could slot in as the new designated hitter. The 25-year old is on a rehab assignment in Triple-A Worcester as he recovers from an oblique injury.

According to MassLive's Katie Morrison-O'Day, Abreu is “up for anything” after Devers' exit. Throughout his three-year career with the Red Sox, Abreu has played in all three spots in the outfield. Fans are curious about how Cora will use him when he comes back from the injured list. Ironically, Abreu's perspective on helping the team is the exact opposite of Devers.

Upon joining the Giants, Devers has said that he is willing to learn a new defensive position. The news revealed the discourse between him and Cora that sent him away from Boston after almost a decade with the Red Sox.

Article Continues Below
More Boston Red Sox News
Boston Red Sox's Craig Breslow, Rafael Devers, and Alex Cora in front of Fenway Park.
Red Sox rumors: Alex Cora, Craig Breslow at odds over Boston directionGuillermo Guajardo ·
Giants news: Rafael Devers drops subtle dig at Red Sox for position changes
Giants’ Rafael Devers drops subtle dig at Red Sox for position changesChris Spiering ·
Boston Red Sox designated hitter Rafael Devers (11) hits a walk off home run against the Atlanta Braves during the ninth inning at Fenway Park
Buster Olney reveals Red Sox fans’ angry messages over Rafael Devers tradeBrayden Haena ·
Boston Red Sox designated hitter Rafael Devers (11) reacts after hitting a double against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Truist Park
Is Rafael Devers making Giants debut vs. Guardians after Red Sox trade?Brayden Haena ·
Boston Red Sox right fielder Roman Anthony (19) celebrates outside the dugout after hitting a solo-home run against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning at T-Mobile Park.
How Roman Anthony accomplished feat not seen since Rafael Devers vs. MarinersRussell Steinberg ·
Boston Red Sox right fielder Roman Anthony (19) stands in the batters box against the Seattle Mariners during the sixth inning at T-Mobile Park.
What Red Sox skipper Alex Cora ‘made up’ about Roman Anthony before first HRBrayden Haena ·

The outfielder could return to Cora's lineup by Friday, which would be huge for Boston. The Red Sox have a chance to show Devers up during their weekend series in San Francisco later this week. If they do, Abreu could play a big role.

The Devers trade has fans curious as to how Boston will approach the trade deadline. Alex Bregman is still on the Red Sox's IL, and the team's decision to play their young players reveals a lot.

Cora faces a big challenge for the next month, but Abreu will be there to help as much as they can.