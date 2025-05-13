The Utah Jazz clinched the worst record in the NBA during the 2024-25 season, posting a horrendous 17-65 win-loss record. It's safe to say that the franchise is currently focused on the future, as they used the season to jockey for a favorable position at the upcoming NBA Draft. Although the Jazz were successful in securing a top-five pick, things didn't turn out as favorably as expected. In fact, it was announced that Utah will select with the fifth overall pick at the 2025 NBA Draft.

While it's a stacked draft class, there was no doubt that the Jazz were one of the teams vying to get the services of blue-chip prospect Cooper Flagg or even Dylan Harper at the very least. But with the fifth pick, chances are good that Salt Lake City fans can throw those dreams out of the window. Fortunately, given that it's a draft class filled with talent, the team can still acquire a solid player out of the 2025 NBA Draft with its lottery pick, including these three prospects.

1. V.J. Edgecombe

While Jazz fans may be a bit disappointed selecting with the fifth overall pick, the fanbase can still hope for the franchise to snatch away a blue-chip talent like V.J. Edgecombe. The Baylor University standout has established himself as a promising 3-and-D player, a key asset for any team that desires to be a legitimate playoff contender.

With the Baylor Bears, Edgecombe averaged 15.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game while shooting 43.6% from the field overall and 34% from beyond the arc. It's safe to say that he leans a lot on his athleticism, which made him a threat for Baylor on both ends of the floor. Aside from being an offensive contributor, Edgecombe also impressed with his defense, tallying 2.1 steals per game with a 3.8 steal percentage.

Although a bit undersized and still plenty of room to improve offensively, Edgecombe has the tools to find a niche in the Jazz rotation as a defensive playmaker. Nonetheless, the potential is there to take his game to the next level, in terms of creating his own shots. Furthermore, his ability to make life hard for opposing guards is an asset that makes him a must-have for Utah, as they try to beef up their defense.

2. Tre Johnson

If Utah is looking for an elite scorer from the draft, it's still possible that they can snag one like Tre Johnson. Johnson was a certified star for the University of Texas. In a Texas Longhorns uniform, he put up 19.9 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game. Johnson also shot 42.7% from the field and an efficient 39.7% from beyond the arc.

It's safe to say that outside shooting is Johnson's calling card. In fact, during a tough 86-81 overtime loss against Arkansas, he exploded for 39 points, while converting 7-of-11 from rainbow country. Whether it's in catch-and-shoot situations or pull-up 3-jumpers, one can expect Johnson to get points on the board from the perimeter.

Shooting is always a welcome asset in the NBA. However, should Utah select him, they're probably also hoping that the 6-foot-6 prospect finds a way to improve other aspects of his game. In fact, his defense and ability to finish around the rim could still use some work. However, with Flagg and Harper most likely out of their reach, the Longhorns' star should still be a solid consolation prize.

3. Kasparas Jakucionis

While the Jazz already have some good young guards at their disposal, it's hard to ignore the potential of Lithuanian prospect, Kasparas Jakucionis. In his lone season with the University of Illinois, he averaged 15.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game while shooting 44% from the field overall.

Jakucionis is a high-IQ playmaker who thrives on screens, paving the way for him and Walker Kessler to make some good music together. In addition to this, he also possesses great size at the guard position, standing at 6-foot-6, which creates possible mismatches. As a result, it's safe to say that Jakucionis has the right tools to set the table, potentially making him a deadly on-court general.

But while the Lithuanian guard is considered to be a top-10 prospect, there are still holes in his game. The biggest of which is his tendency to turn the ball over. For the Illinois Fighting Illini, Jakucionis registered 3.7 turnovers per game. He also struggled to blow past his defenders without the help of a screen, marking a key aspect he must develop to thrive in the NBA. However, if coach Will Hardy can hide his weaknesses or improve his game, the sky's the limit for Jackucionis.