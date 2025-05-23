Back in April, Baylor University freshman VJ Edgecombe announced his intention to apply for the NBA Draft. After his one-and-done season in the NCAA, he is considered to be one of the most athletic prospects in the 2025 NBA Draft Class. In a Bears uniform, Edgecombe averaged 15.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game while shooting 43.6% from the field overall and 34.0% from beyond the arc.

Edgecombe impressed scouts with his crazy athleticism and quickness at the college level. As a result, he'll be entering the draft as a potential marquee two-way player, who's expected to be selected in the top five. Two-way players are key assets who can make an impact for teams on both ends of the floor. As of late, these types of players have been growing more and more valuable for playoff contenders.

While Cooper Flagg and Dylan Harper are expected to take up the first two selections of the upcoming draft, the rest of the way is quite unpredictable. Nonetheless, it's a fact that there are some teams who'll benefit a lot by selecting a blue-chip talent like Edgecombe.

The Charlotte Hornets, who will be selecting the fourth overall pick at the 2025 NBA Draft, could the best destination for the Big 12 Freshman of the Year. The Hornets have been trying to elevate to the next level, as they hope to end their playoff drought. With the duo of LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller already establishing themselves as franchise cornerstones, Charlotte could use an athletic two-way player like Edgecombe to inject more competitiveness into the franchise.

Miller and Ball are terrific shot creators, which should help mask Edgecombe's struggles to create for himself. Furthermore, with his polished ability to move off-the-ball, the Baylor standout should seamlessly fit alongside a playmaker like Ball. And if you add in Edgecombe's athleticism into the mix, Charlotte basketball fans will be spoiled for highlight reels, especially when Ball has already been electrifying stadiums on a nightly basis.

Although a bit undersized for his position, the Hornets could use an offensive player of his archetype to ease the scoring pressure off Miller and Ball. But more importantly, Edgecombe's quickness and strength also allows him to make an impact defensively out in the perimeter. The Hornets could certainly use some more teeth in this department. Last year, Charlotte finished 24th in terms of defensive rating with 115.7

Another solid destination for VJ Edgecombe would be the Philadelphia 76ers, who will be selecting with the third overall pick at this year's NBA Draft. The Sixers are coming off a disappointing 24-58 season, despite being dubbed as heavyweights in the East prior to the 2024-25 season, especially after landing All-Star Paul George. But with the questionable availability of George and 2023 NBA MVP Joel Embiid, Philadelphia's performance plummeted. Fortunately, a chance to add a promising prospect like Edgecombe could resurrect their contender status.

This year, Philadelphia struggled to get consistent production from their aging supporting cast. Throwing the Baylor prospect into the mix will certainly inject youth and energy into the team's rotation, especially with his athleticism that should be an instant momentum shifter. Moreover, his ability to be a pest on defense might prove to be a key factor, once the Sixers are neck deep into the playoffs.

For the past seasons players like Alex Caruso and Josh Hart, undersized players who do the dirty work, have been important keys to deep playoff runs. And Edgecombe does have the potential to fit into that type of mold, an asset that the Sixers could use as they hope to finally materialize their championship aspirations.

Salt Lake City fans are certainly disappointed after their franchise record-breaking season of 65 losses didn't amount to the first overall pick that could've been used to select Flagg. However, they still find themselves selecting in the top five, helping them find solace in possibly selecting the next best two-way player in the draft in VJ Edgecombe.

Utah already has some solid guards in its rotation to form its rebuilding core. They are Keyonte George, Isaiah Collier, and Cody Williams. While these players have shown they can contribute offensively, the Jazz could use some help with their perimeter defense. Utah finished dead last in the 2024-24 season, as they also posted a league-worst defensive rating of 119.4. As a result, Edgecombe's selection could be exactly what the doctor ordered for the team.

As a versatile defender for Baylor, he averaged 2.1 steals and 0.6 blocks per game. His ability to play the passing lanes effectively should come in handy for Utah. Moreover, George should be tasked to handle majority of the team's playmaking duties, sliding Edgecombe to an off-ball role, which should help him acclimate better in the NBA.