Juan Soto has transformed from a slow-starting slugger in April and May into a full-blown All-Star force in June. After battling inconsistency early in the season, he's surged to a scorching .319 average and a 1.146 OPS this month, numbers firmly in MVP territory. Soto's elite plate discipline has returned, evidenced by a .508 on-base percentage, while his power has reemerged with authority. If this trend continues, Soto won't just be lifting the New York Mets’ offense in October, he’ll be reasserting himself in the thick of the National League MVP conversation too.

The Mets wasted no time asserting their presence in the latest chapter of the NL East rivalry, as their superstar newcomer made an immediate impact. In just the top of the first inning, Soto launched his first Mets home run off Atlanta starter Spencer Schwellenbach at Truist Park, igniting the New York dugout and silencing the home crowd. The no-doubt blast to left-center gave the Mets an early 1–0 lead and set the tone for what would become another fierce NL East showdown. It was a signature moment not only in the game but in Soto’s debut season in Queens, one that underscored exactly why the Mets brought him in as the centerpiece of the franchise.

MLB took to their X (formerly known as Twitter) to welcome Soto to the heated division rivalry.

Welcome to the Mets-Braves rivalry, Juan Soto! pic.twitter.com/u8uH6msfe9 — MLB (@MLB) June 18, 2025 Expand Tweet

“Welcome to the Mets-Braves rivalry, Juan Soto!”

Article Continues Below

That celebratory exclamation was quickly followed by a thunderous swing as his power display seemed to echo across every corner of Truist Park. The solo blast to left-center wasn’t just an early lead for the Mets, it was a commanding statement. In one swing, the former World Series champion with the Washington Nationals announced his arrival not only to the Braves but to the entire NL East. The club now has a new force planted firmly in the heart of their lineup, and he’s not just here to contribute, he’s here to dominate. With the intensity of a true superstar, Soto showed he’s more than ready to carve his place in the ever-competitive NL East power struggle.

The Braves vs. Mets rivalry has long been one of MLB’s fiercest. Since 1962, this matchup has seen postseason showdowns, breakout performances, and even folklore moments like the “Grand Slam Single.” Soto’s homer adds a new chapter to that ongoing saga.

For Soto, this marks another milestone following his spring training homer and other strong at-bats in his inaugural Mets season. His Soto power display shows no signs of slowing, reinforcing why New York made the massive investment to bring him to Queens.

Looking ahead, the Mets hope Soto’s bat continues to swing for both power and consistency as they push for postseason success. With the NL East tight and every division duel carrying weight, Soto’s emergence could be the spark that ensures they don’t just win games, but define this rivalry all season and help the team win their first NL East crown since 2015.