The Denver Nuggets enter the 2025 NBA offseason at a crossroads. Two years removed from their championship, Denver’s second consecutive second-round exit has cast doubt on their ability to contend with the current roster. With Nikola Jokić still in his prime, urgency is mounting to maximize the championship window before it closes. The front office-now under new leadership after the departures of Calvin Booth and Michael Malone, faces a daunting task: improve a team with limited trade assets, a bloated payroll, and little cap flexibility. Yet, if the Nuggets are willing to make bold moves, especially involving Michael Porter Jr., they could still engineer a significant shakeup. Here are three early trade targets that could reshape Denver’s title hopes in 2025.

1. Kevin Durant

No offseason trade target is more ambitious than Kevin Durant, but if the Nuggets want to maximize Jokić’s prime, swinging for a superstar is the surest path. Durant’s name has surfaced in trade rumors following Phoenix’s disappointing season and lack of assets to retool around Devin Booker. For Denver, Durant is a near-perfect fit: a versatile shot-maker who doesn’t need high usage, can create his own offense, defend multiple positions, and provide weakside rim protection. Pairing Durant with Jokić would give Denver the league’s most dynamic frontcourt, creating matchup nightmares for opponents and alleviating the scoring burden on Jamal Murray.

Trade Proposal

Denver Nuggets receive: Kevin Durant

Phoenix Suns receive: Michael Porter Jr., Peyton Watson, 2031 first-round pick (top-5 protected), 2025 second-round pick (via Dallas)

This deal gives Phoenix a young, high-upside replacement in Porter, a promising wing in Watson, and valuable draft capital. For Denver, the move is all-in, but with Jokić still at the peak of his powers, it’s the type of risk that could deliver another championship. The financials work, as Porter’s $38.3 million salary is a near match for Durant’s, and the Nuggets can stay under the second apron by sending out enough salary.

2. Lauri Markkanen

If Durant is the dream, Lauri Markkanen is the attainable star who could elevate Denver’s offense and provide needed versatility. Markkanen, coming off another stellar season in Utah, is a proven scorer who can stretch the floor, rebound, and defend multiple positions. His ability to play both forward spots fits seamlessly alongside Jokić and Gordon, and he offers more consistency than Porter, whose playoff struggles have become a recurring theme.

Trade Proposal

Denver Nuggets receive: Lauri Markkanen, 2025 second-round pick (via Clippers), 2025 second-round pick (via Dallas)

Utah Jazz receive: Michael Porter Jr., Zeke Nnaji, 2031 first-round pick (top-5 protected)

This trade gives Utah a young, cost-controlled wing in Porter and a future first-round pick that could become valuable if Denver’s window closes. For the Nuggets, Markkanen provides the consistent third scorer and floor-spacer they lacked in the postseason. The inclusion of Nnaji helps Utah’s frontcourt depth, while Denver gets two second-rounders to potentially package in future deals or bolster the bench.

3. Myles Turner

One of Denver’s most glaring weaknesses is the lack of a reliable backup big man behind Jokić. Myles Turner, long rumored to be available, could fill that void while also offering the flexibility to play alongside Jokić in certain lineups. Turner is an elite shot-blocker, solid rebounder, and has developed into a capable three-point shooter. His defensive presence would allow Jokić to conserve energy and avoid foul trouble, while his shooting keeps the floor spaced for Denver’s offense.

Trade Proposal

Denver Nuggets receive: Myles Turner

Indiana Pacers receive: Zeke Nnaji, Dario Šarić (sign-and-trade), 2029 first-round pick (top-10 protected), 2027 second-round pick

Given Denver’s limited draft capital, this offer is as strong as they can muster without gutting the core. Indiana gets a young big in Nnaji, a versatile veteran in Šarić (if he opts in or re-signs for the deal), and two picks to aid their ongoing retool. For Denver, Turner’s $20 million salary is manageable if they send out enough matching contracts, and his presence would dramatically upgrade the second unit while providing insurance in case of Jokić injury or foul trouble.

Denver’s financial constraints and asset limitations mean the front office must be creative and decisive. The most likely trade chip is Michael Porter Jr., whose $38.3 million salary is necessary for salary-matching in any significant deal. While ownership reportedly has sentimental ties to Porter, his inconsistent playoff performances and the need for a more reliable third option make him expendable if the right deal emerges.

The Nuggets’ inability to sign major free agents or add through the draft this summer further underscores the importance of getting these trades right. Internal development from Christian Braun, Julian Strawther, and Peyton Watson is crucial, but it’s unlikely to be enough on its own. Aggressively pursuing a star like Durant, a high-level scorer like Markkanen, or a defensive anchor like Turner could be the difference between another deep playoff run and more early exits.