The Utah Jazz ended the 2024-25 season with a league-worst 17-65 record. They entered the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery with the best odds to win the No. 1 pick overall. However, the club ended up dropping to the No. 5 pick instead. The team made a change to its front office, and it appears the club wants to move on from the tanking narrative.

After reports revealed that the Jazz are hiring Austin Ainge, son of Danny Ainge, as their new president of basketball operations. With Ainge now leading the charge, he seemingly claims the tanking will no longer take place in Utah, according to KSL Sports. He only needed six words to respond to questions about the speculation that the Jazz have been tanking.

“You won't see that this year.”

The Jazz hired Ainge to the role on Monday, allowing him to work alongside his father, Danny, in the front office. Austin Ainge began his career in 2009 with the Boston Celtics and even brings coaching experience to the table. He spent one season serving as head coach of the G League affiliate Maine Red Claws.

Although the Jazz didn't win the top selection of this year's NBA Draft, the club still owns a Top 5 pick. It gives the front office a chance to find an excellent player early, in what is being viewed as a deep draft class. But due to the state of the roster, Utah can essentially go in any direction once the team is on the clock on June 25.

Utah has a chance to add an exciting prospect to play alongside forward Lauri Markkanen. The Jazz are clearly rebuilding, however, it's not entirely clear what direction the front office is going to go this offseason. Despite the fact that Austin Ainge is shooting down the idea of the team tanking, having another losing season and potentially earning a Top 5 selection next year could be a smart move.