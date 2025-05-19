After a second consecutive early playoff exit and a season marked by inconsistency, the Denver Nuggets face a pivotal offseason. Despite being just two years removed from their first NBA title, the franchise now finds itself at a crossroads. The core around Nikola Jokić, once seen as untouchable, is under scrutiny. Among the supporting cast, Michael Porter Jr. stands out as the player Denver must trade in the 2025 NBA offseason if they hope to retool and maximize their championship window.

Michael Porter Jr.: The Time to Move On

When the Nuggets signed Michael Porter Jr. to a five-year, $179 million rookie extension in 2021, the hope was that he would blossom into a perennial All-Star and a reliable second option behind Jokić. The front office envisioned a dynamic scorer who could stretch the floor, create his own shot, and take pressure off the team’s MVP center. While Porter played a key role in the 2023 championship run, his development has since plateaued.

This past regular season, Porter averaged 18.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game on an efficient 50.4% shooting from the field and 39.5% from three-point range. On paper, these are strong numbers for a third option. However, the postseason told a different story. Porter’s production cratered in the 2025 playoffs, where he averaged just 9.1 points and 5.5 rebounds per game while shooting a pedestrian 39.2% from the field and 34.3% from deep. His tendency to disappear in big moments, coupled with defensive lapses and a lack of playmaking, became glaring weaknesses as Denver struggled to keep pace with more dynamic opponents.

Compounding matters is Porter’s contract, which will pay him over $38 million next season and more than $40 million in 2026-27. For a player whose impact fluctuates wildly and who has not taken the leap to stardom, this is a significant cap commitment. The Nuggets, already limited in draft assets and flexibility, cannot afford to keep paying star money for role-player production.

Why the Nuggets Must Make the Move

Denver’s playoff shortcomings have exposed a roster in need of fresh energy, depth, and a more reliable third option. The Nuggets’ bench production has been among the league’s worst, and the supporting cast around Jokić and Jamal Murray has failed to deliver when it matters most. Trading Porter is the clearest path to reshaping the roster, both by freeing up cap space and by potentially acquiring players who better fit the team’s needs.

While the trade market for Porter is reportedly cool-due to his contract, injury history, and inconsistent play-he remains a 6’10” wing with elite shooting ability, still just 26 years old, and under team control for several years. There are teams in need of shooting and size who could talk themselves into Porter as a reclamation project or a change-of-scenery candidate.

The Ideal Trade Proposal

One trade scenario that stands out involves the Utah Jazz, a team with assets and a timeline that aligns with Denver’s needs. Here’s a proposal that could benefit both sides:

Denver Nuggets receive: Lauri Markkanen, 2025 Dallas second-round pick, 2025 Clippers second-round pick

Utah Jazz receive: Michael Porter Jr., Zeke Nnaji, 2031 top-five protected first-round pick

This deal allows Denver to swap Porter for Lauri Markkanen, a player who offers similar offensive versatility but with a more consistent all-around game and a contract that fits better with Denver’s cap situation. Markkanen’s ability to stretch the floor, rebound, and provide more reliable defense makes him an ideal complement to Jokic and Murray. The additional second-round picks give Denver valuable assets to bolster their bench or facilitate further trades.

For Utah, acquiring Porter Jr. is a bet on upside. Porter’s scoring ability could help the Jazz accelerate their rebuild, and if he flourishes in a new environment, he could become a foundational piece. Taking on Zeke Nnaji and a distant first-round pick provides further incentive for Utah to make the move, as the Jazz can afford to be patient and develop their young core.

Trading Michael Porter Jr. is not a decision to be made lightly. He has been a major part of Denver’s rise and still possesses the tools to be a star. But the realities of roster construction, salary cap management, and the urgent need to support Jokic’s prime demand bold action. Moving Porter for a more consistent, two-way contributor like Markkanen could be the key to keeping Denver in the championship hunt.

The Nuggets’ front office must act decisively this offseason. By trading Porter Jr., Denver can address its defensive issues, regain financial flexibility, and give Jokic the best possible chance to add another ring to his legacy. The time for sentimentality has passed-championship windows are fleeting, and the Nuggets must seize theirs before it closes.