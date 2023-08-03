The Houston Astros have been climbing in the American League West standings and they are just 1 game behind the Texas Rangers as they are set to begin a weekend series in New York against the Yankees. In addition to their impressive recent play — seven wins in Houston's last 10 games — the Astros pitching staff is getting stronger. Recently acquired Justin Verlander is scheduled to start in Saturday's game, and Jose Urquidy is likely to pitch in Sunday's series finale.

Dusty said Verlander is set for Saturday and Urquidy perhaps pitches Sunday if his bullpen session goes fine. — Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) August 3, 2023

Urquidy is scheduled to have a bullpen session, and if he emerges from that session without any incident or further injury, he will most likely take the mound Sunday.

Urquidy, 28, has been a vital part of Houston's pitching rotation for the last three years, but he has been sidelined throughout much of the season with shoulder inflammation. He pitched for the Astros in April, but his shoulder issues have caused him to remain on the sidelines in May, June and July.

Urquidy has been rehabbing with Triple-A Sugarland. He struggled in his fourth and final rehab start last weekend, allowing 5 earned runs on nine hits over five innings. He threw 76 pitches in that outing and 56 of them went for strikes. The belief is that he could throw as many as 90 pitches in his first outing with the Astros.

The right-handed pitcher was 2-2 with a 5.20 earned run average during the first month of the season. He gave up 6 home runs in 27.2 innings of action before he went to the sidelines.

Jose Urquidy was 13-8 with a 3.94 ERA last year in 164.1 innings on the mound. He struck out 134 batters, but he did give up 29 home runs.