UFC Tampa: Colby Covington vs. Joaquin Buckley kicks off the prelims with a fight in the strawweight division between Josefine Knutsson and Piera Rodriguez. Knutsson remains unbeaten through eight pro fights winning each of her two fights inside the Octagon meanwhile, Rodriguez is looking to get back into the win column after dropping back-to-back fights coming into a pivotal matchup this weekend. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Knutsson-Rodriguez prediction and pick.

Josefine Knutsson (8-0) has looked every bit like a top prospect in the strawweight division winning all eight of her professional bouts and coming away with victories in both of her fights inside the Octagon. “Thunder” heads to Tampa in search of staying perfect when she takes on Piera Rodriguez this weekend to end 2024.

Piera Rodriguez (9-2) has now lost back-to-back fights for the first time in her career and her most recent loss came due to an unfortunate disqualification for numerous headbutts against Ariane Carnelossi. Now, Rodriguez will be fighting for her career as she takes on the undefeated Josefine Knutsson this weekend at UFC Tampa.

Here are the UFC Tampa Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Tampa Odds: Josefine Knutsson-Piera Rodriguez Odds

Josefine Knutsson: -238

Piera Rodriguez: +195

Over 2.5 rounds: -580

Under 2.5 rounds: +380

Why Josefine Knutsson Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Julia Polastri – DEC

Last 5: 5-0

Finishes: 1 (1 KO/TKO)

Rodriguez's resilience and adaptability further enhance her chances. Despite recent setbacks, including a controversial DQ loss, she has shown the ability to dominate opponents both on the feet and on the ground. Her background in kickboxing and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu gives her a versatile skill set that can exploit any weaknesses in Knutsson's defense. Moreover, Rodriguez's mental toughness and determination to rebound from past losses will drive her performance. With a strategic approach and relentless pressure, Rodriguez is well-equipped to secure a victory over Knutsson this weekend.

While both fighters stand at 5'3″, Knutsson's wrestling credentials give her an additional edge. Her takedown efficiency of 72% and her ability to attempt 2.00 takedowns per 15 minutes demonstrate her well-rounded skill set. In contrast, Rodriguez's takedown defense of 66% may not be sufficient to keep the fight standing against Knutsson's relentless pressure. Knutsson's background as a K-1 flyweight Grand Prix finalist in 2019 further emphasizes her striking pedigree. With her combination of technical striking, solid takedown game, and proven ability to secure unanimous decisions, Knutsson is well-equipped to outwork Rodriguez and secure another victory, potentially cementing her status as a rising star in the strawweight division.

Why Piera Rodriguez Will Win

Last Fight: (L) Ariane Carnlossi – DQ

Last 5: 3-2

Finishes: 5 (5 KO/TKO)

Piera Rodriguez is poised to secure a victory against Josefine Knutsson at UFC Tampa this weekend, showcasing her well-rounded skillset and experience in high-pressure situations. Rodriguez, with a professional record of 9-2, has demonstrated her ability to adapt and overcome challenges in the octagon. Her striking accuracy of 47% and significant strike landing rate of 3.64 per minute highlight her offensive capabilities. Moreover, Rodriguez's background as a K-1 flyweight Grand Prix finalist underscores her striking pedigree, which will be crucial in controlling the pace of the fight against Knutsson.

Rodriguez's grappling skills give her an additional edge in this matchup. Her takedown efficiency and ability to attempt 2.00 takedowns per 15 minutes demonstrate her versatility as a fighter. Rodriguez's experience in championship bouts, including her LFA strawweight title, has prepared her for the intensity of UFC competition. Her powerful core enhances both her striking power and grappling stability, making her a formidable opponent in all aspects of MMA. With her combination of technical striking, solid takedown game, and proven ability to secure victories through various methods, Rodriguez is well-equipped to outwork Knutsson and add another win to her impressive record, potentially cementing her status as a rising star in the strawweight division.

Final Josefine Knutsson-Piera Rodriguez Prediction & Pick

This should be a good scrap to kick things off on the last fight card of 2024. Knutsson aims to remain perfect in her MMA career meanwhile, Rodriguez is searching for a big win to keep her UFC hopes and dreams alive. In this matchup, Knutsson just seems to be the far more skilled fighter, especially on the feet where her technical striking outweighs the aggression of Rodriguez and when it comes to the grappling, Knutsson has shown to have great takedowns as well as takedown defense. Ultimately, as long as Knutsson fights her fight and doesn't let Rodriguez land any top control she should cruise to a decision victory here and get her ninth win in a row.

Final Josefine Knutsson-Piera Rodriguez Prediction & Pick: Josefine Knutsson (-238), Over 2.5 Rounds (-580)