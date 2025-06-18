Changes are already in progress on Broadway, but New York Rangers fan favorite Matt Rempe is not going anywhere. The team has announced that the forward has agreed to a two-year contract extension with an average annual value of $975,000.

The former sixth-round pick debuted with the Rangers in 2024 during the team’s run to the President’s Trophy. Across 59 games, he has tallied four goals and six assists for 10 points.

But, Rempe has been more noteworthy due to his physical stature and ability to serve as an enforcer on the ice. He led the Rangers in hits per 60 minutes at 19.64. His young NHL career has included a number of scraps and multiple stints in the American Hockey League.

While it is not likely that the 22-year-old will develop into a player who produces a high point total, he has been open about wanting to maximize his already established strengths and expand his game.

“I feel like I can be a very, very effective bottom-six player who is fast, mean, physical, skates well, protects pucks well, goes to the net and be good around the net,” Rempe said prior to the start of last season. “I want to be a good penalty killer and feel like I can be a guy who one day can be on a shutdown line, be very hard to play against and also create offense around the net by bringing pucks to the net.

“I have a long way to go but that’s all I’m working toward.”

This latest signing comes less than a week after the team decided to trade longtime forward Chris Kreider to the Anaheim Ducks.

The Rangers are heading in a fresh direction with new head coach Mike Sullivan at the helm, and while it is not yet known what the club will look like by October, Rempe will at least be there to provide the muscle.