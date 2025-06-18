The New York Yankees suffered their fifth consecutive loss, ending Tuesday's contest 4-0 to the Los Angeles Angels. Aaron Judge and his teammates are seemingly in a hitting slump. In an attempt to change the course, reports indicate that Judge, along with several other players, called for a team meeting.

Veteran players on the roster got together and discussed the hitting slump going on in New York, according to Randy Miller of NJ.com. The main speakers in the meeting were Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, Paul Goldschmidt, and Cody Bellinger. Meanwhile, guys like Jasson Dominguez, Austin Wells, and Ben Rice sat in attendance.

“Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, Paul Goldschmidt, and Cody Bellinger, the Yankees' big boppers with an MVP season (or two) on their major-league resumes, sat together and talked it out after a horrific team hitting slump sunk to a franchise low in the eight-season Aaron Boone managerial reign. Young guns Jasson Dominguez, Austin Wells, and Ben Rice were in the Yankee Stadium back room, too, listening to frustrated veteran teammates throw in their two cents.”

Bellinger, who was one of the available position players for post-game interviews, revealed some of the details discussed during the meeting. He claims that the talk Aaron Judge and others had after Tuesday night's loss was productive, and he hopes it can translate to getting back in the win column.

Article Continues Below

“It's a little rut we're in, and we've got to get out of it,” Bellinger said. “The good teams get out of it. I've got full confidence in the guys in here. We have such a talented team. We've got to keep on going, keep on playing our game, remember who we are, and ultimately get some Ws.”

Miller also reports that Yankees players plan to have another meeting on Wednesday before the scheduled 8:05 p.m. EST game against the Angels. This time, Aaron Judge and company will have the hitting coaches involved and sharing their incite.

During the Yankees' five-game losing streak, Judge has only recorded two hits in 19 at-bats. In those five games, he's only had one home run as well.