Josh Hart's net worth in 2024 is $12 million. Hart is a small forward who currently plays for the New York Knicks. Here's a closer look at Josh Hart's net worth in 2024.

What is Josh Hart's net worth in 2024?: $12 million (estimate)

Josh Hart's net worth in 2024 is $12 million. This is according to reputable outlets such as Sportskeeda.

Josh Hart was born on March 6, 1995, in Silver Spring, Maryland. He originally attended Wheaton High School before transferring to Sidney Friends School. During his senior year, Hart averaged 24.3 points, 13.4 rebounds and 2.8 steals per game while leading Sidney Friends to a solid 22-9 record, according to sources.

Coming out of high school, Hart was a four-star prospect. He ranked first in his state and 18th in his position, according to ESPN. As a highly ranked prospect, Hart received offers from various college basketball programs, including Rutgers, Penn State, and Villanova. The 6'4 guard eventually opted to attend Villanova.

Hart played four seasons with Villanova basketball. In four seasons with the Wildcats, Hart averaged 13.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game while shooting 51% from the field overall. His college career was highlighted by an NCAA championship in 2016 when Villanova successfully defeated North Carolina 77-74 in the National Championship Game.

Aside from an NCAA championship, Hart finished his college career with Big East Player of the Year honors, the Robert V. Geasey Trophy, Big East Co-Defensive Player of the Year, the Julius Erving Award, Big East Sixth Man of the Year, and Consensus first team All-American.

In addition to this, he was also a two-time Big East Tournament MOP and two-time First Team All-Big East member.

Josh Hart is drafted, traded to the Lakers

After spending four years with Villanova, Hart eventually made the jump to the professional ranks by officially declaring for the 2017 NBA Draft. On draft night, the Utah Jazz selected Hart in the first round with the 30th overall pick.

However, Hart never suited up for the Jazz. They eventually shipped him to the Los Angeles Lakers with Thomas Bryant in return for Tony Bradley. Shortly after, Hart agreed to a four-year rookie deal worth $8.5 million with the Purple and Gold. In his rookie season, Hart averaged 7.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game while shooting 47% from the field overall.

A season later, Hart's numbers roughly remained the same. He tallied 7.8 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per outing on 41% shooting from the floor.

In his rookie season, Hart juggled his time in the NBA while also seeing action for the South Bay Lakers. The South Bay Lakers are the Los Angeles Lakers' affiliate team in the NBA G-League. In two games, Hart put up 18.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game while making 42% of his shots.

Josh Hart is traded to the Pelicans

After two seasons in LA, the Lakers traded Hart to the New Orleans Pelicans as part of a blockbuster three-team trade headlined by All-Star center Anthony Davis. In a Pelicans uniform, Hart averaged 10.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game on 45% shooting from the floor.

Prior to the 2021-2022 season, Hart signed a three-year contract extension with the Pelicans worth $38 million, according to a report by Front Office Sports. In his final games as a Pelican, the former Villanova Wildcat put up 13.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game while shooting 51% from the field.

Josh Hart is traded to the Trail Blazers

In the middle of the 2021-2022 season, the Pelicans traded Hart to the Portland Trail Blazers in a multiplayer deal led by C.J. McCollum. In the remaining games of the season, Hart tallied a career-high 19.9 points to go along with 5.4 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game while making 50% of his shots.

Josh Hart is traded to the Knicks

After playing only 64 games across two seasons with Portland, the Blazers traded Hart as part of a four-team trade involving the New York Knicks, Philadelphia 76ers, and Charlotte Hornets. The former NCAA champion landed in New York, reuniting him with former college teammates Jalen Brunson and Donte DiVincenzo.

In the remaining games of the 2022-2023 season, Hart registered 10.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game while shooting 59% overall.

After a respectable season, the Knicks rewarded Hart with a four-year contract extension worth $81 million, according to reports. After that, Hart tallied 9.4 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game on 43% shooting.

Hart was a key player for the Knicks in the 2024 NBA Playoffs. He helped the Knicks make the postseason for the second-straight season.

In the postseason, he averaged 14.5 points, 11.5 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game on 44% shooting. Hart tied the NBA record for most 48-minute games played in the playoffs with four. Unfortunately, the Indiana Pacers eliminated the Knicks in seven games.

Hart has shown his willingness to win games, making him a popular player in the NBA. Thanks to his rise, it isn't surprising that a brand like Turtle Beach has partnered up with the Knicks player, as per sources.

Josh Hart representing Team USA internationally

While Hart has been busy for the Knicks, Hart also represented Team USA internationally. The former NCAA champion answered the call of duty for the 2023 FIBA World Cup. Here, he averaged 5.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.9 assists on 68% shooting.

For playing in the 2023 FIBA World Cup, Team USA received a $53,000 bonus. Team USA also advanced to the Top 16, raking in an additional $107,000. They made it all the way to the bronze-medal game but fell to Canada in overtime to finish in fourth place. Although Team USA went home empty handed, the team still got paid an additional $1.2 million, according to reports.

Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Josh Hart's net worth in 2024?