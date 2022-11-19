Published November 19, 2022

By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Josh Reynolds will be missing his third straight game with the Detroit Lions due to his bothersome back injury.

The Lions wideout, who has been initially listed as questionable for the game, has been ruled out for the Week 11 showdown with the New York Giants. There were some optimism about his potential return when he joined the team’s practice on Thursday, but after his absence on Friday, doubts about his availability soon emerged once again.

Detroit has won its last two contests, though both are against struggling teams in the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears. Against a New York Giants squad that is 7-2 on the season and has won four of its last five games, the Lions could have a hard time. Not to mention that New York has been one of the best defensive teams in the NFL this year, ranking among the Top 5 with the least points allowed per game.

Sure enough, the Lions could very well feel the absence of their no. 2 wide receiver in Josh Reynolds. The 27-year-old has already made 26 receptions for 357 yards and two touchdowns this 2022.

The good thing for the Lions is they have their top wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown healthy and fresh off a 10-reception, 119-yard game against the Bears. For Detroit to win, the 23-year-old needs to step up once again and lead the wide receiving corp. Like he did against Chicago as well, Kalif Raymond will likely be tasked to be the team’s second option behind St. Brown.