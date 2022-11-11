Published November 11, 2022

By Matty Breisch · 2 min read

After recording losses in six of their first seven games, including five-straight losses from Week 3 through Week 8, the Detroit Lions finally got back into the winner’s column with a shocking, big-time win over their division rival Green Bay Packers.

Riding high off that effort, which was spurned on by a strong effort by Jamaal Williams on the ground, could theoretically charge the Lions into Week 10, when their tour of the NFC North continues with a game against the 3-6 Chicago Bears. Though they aren’t expected to win the game, at least according to ESPN, the Bears are coming off of two straight losses with the Miami Dolphins and the Dallas Cowboys, respectively, and their only win over their last six games coming against the New England Patriots on Monday Night Football in a game where Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe split duty under center.

Unfortunately, when the Lions take the field against the Bears at Soldier Field, it will be without Josh Reynolds on the outside, as the former Los Angeles Rams receiver has officially been ruled out for the game with a back injury.

A bummer? You bet, but the injury report didn’t exclusively feature bad news for the Lions, as one name that didn’t appear on the list was D’Andre Swift, who is apparently good to go for Week 10 against a rushing defense that has allowed the most rushing attempts and rushing yards of any team in the NFL so far this season, according to Pro Football Reference. Can the Lions use that to their advantage? Only time will tell, but it’s clear that Detroit is better off with the one-two punch of Williams and Swift over JWill solo.

