Jrue Holiday is an American professional basketball player for the Boston Celtics in the NBA. He attended college at UCLA and played on their basketball team for one season before entering the NBA Draft. The Philadelphia 76ers selected him with the 17th overall pick in the 2009 NBA Draft. He played four seasons in Philadelphia before being traded to the New Orleans Pelicans. In 2020, he was dealt to the Milwaukee Bucks and won his first NBA championship. The Bucks included Holiday in the Damian Lillard trade to Portland, but the Trail Blazers flipped him to the Boston Celtics. Holiday is a two-time NBA All-Star and five-time NBA All-Defensive Team member. His wife is a successful athlete in her own right, playing for the United States Women's National Soccer Team. Jrue Holiday's wife is Lauren Holiday.

Jrue Holiday's wife Lauren Holiday

The couple met in college and have been together ever since. They tied the knot on July 7, 2013, and have had two children. They have gone through their fair share of ups and downs but have stuck by each other's side. Since Lauren is such a big part of Jrue's life, let's learn more about Lauren Holiday's life.

Lauren Holiday's background

Most times, athletes' wives are in the background, and there isn't much public knowledge about them. In Lauren and Jrue's case, the title of this article could be “Lauren Holiday's husband Jrue Holiday.” Lauren Cheney Holiday has been a standout soccer player since her days at Ben Davis High School. In 2006, she was the Gatorade Player of the Year and received numerous regional awards. She finished high school with 118 goals and 67 assists, graduating a half-year early to train with the United States U-20 soccer team.

She attended UCLA in 2006 and was a First-Team All-American and NSCAA Freshman of the Year. Lauren had 23 goals and 34 assists in her sophomore year, finishing runner-up for the Hermann Trophy and Pac-10 Player of the Year. She left the school with records in points, game-winning goals, and total goals.

She was a professional women's soccer player with the Pali Blues, Boston Breakers, and FC Kansas City. Holiday was one of three national team members to be a member of FC Kansas City in the inaugural season of the National Women's Soccer League. She was the MVP in the inaugural season, scoring the most goals with 12. In her final two seasons with Kansas City, the team won the league, and Holiday was the league's leading goal scorer and assist leader. She retired after the 2015 season, and the team retired her No. 12 jersey.

She was a member of Team USA throughout her entire career, winning gold medals at the 2008 and 2012 Olympic games and the 2015 Women's World Cup. Holiday made 133 appearances with the USWNT, scoring 24 goals. In 2023, Lauren was inducted into the National Soccer Hall of Fame.

Lauren Holiday's health scare

Her health scares began at a young age when she had open heart surgery at just 3 years old.

On Sept. 4, 2016, it was announced that Holiday had been diagnosed with a brain tumor during her pregnancy. The tumor was benign, and she continued on with the pregnancy. Lauren had a successful birth in September 2016 and had the tumor removed in October. Her health has improved since and she has been able to have another baby.

Jrue Holiday, Lauren Holiday's relationship

The couple met at UCLA when they were both Bruins athletes. They began dating in 2008 and eventually tied the knot on July 7, 2013. They were able to connect as they both excelled at their sports. The couple's career trajectories were very similar. They were both Gatorade Player of the Year in high school, excelled in their freshman seasons at UCLA, and then were champions as professionals. Jrue was even able to match one of her Olympic gold medals when he won at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

They have both been big supporters of each other throughout their lives. Jrue took a leave of absence in 2016 to take care of her when she was pregnant and suffering from the brain tumor. Now, it is her turn to publically support him as he goes through the trade from Milwaukee to Boston. She shared a heartbreaking message on X after the trade.

Jrue Holiday, Lauren Holiday's family

The couple's first child, a daughter named Jrue Tyler, was born in September 2016 as Lauren dealt with her brain tumor. The couple's second child, a son named Hendrix, was born in October 2020. You can see plenty of pictures of the Holiday family on Instagram, where Lauren has over 235,000 followers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lauren Holiday (@laurenholiday12)

So far this is all we know about Jrue Holiday's wife Lauren Holiday.