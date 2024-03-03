New York Yankees superstar Juan Soto has hit yet another home run in Spring Training, this is his third, continuing his torrid start.
Juan Soto is looking pretty comfortable as a Yankee 👀
He has THREE #SpringTraining home runs so far.
🎥 @Yankeespic.twitter.com/mEvXukyacD
— The Athletic (@TheAthletic) March 3, 2024
So far in Spring Training with the Yankees, Juan Soto has six hits in nine at-bats, with three of those being home runs and two of them being doubles, according to MLB.com. Soto has also worked two walks, showing the plate discipline that he has displayed so far in his career.
The success that Soto has had so far this season probably has many Yankees fans ready to just start the season now, or asking Soto to save some of these hits for the regular season when games matter. Regardless, the fans are pumped to see the impact that Soto could bring to the team and envision him producing alongside Aaron Judge and others in the lineup.
Let's get to some of the best reactions to Soto's third home run of the spring.
Juan Soto is 5/7 with 3 homers and 2 doubles so far this spring.
— Jomboy (@Jomboy_) March 3, 2024
So this top 5 and then add Gleyber and verdugo. The potential ceiling is pretty high! pic.twitter.com/52DzRZMBeT
— Jomboy (@Jomboy_) March 3, 2024
Career year for soto incoming https://t.co/3CgK6OBjUY
— JoezMcfly🇩🇴 (@JoezMcfLy) March 3, 2024
Absolutely love having Juan Soto play on my favorite team
— Big Baby David (@BigBabyDavid_) March 3, 2024
Soto is my MVP pick. I’ll just lock that in now. I don’t care that it’s spring training.
— Randy Wilkins (@pamsson) March 3, 2024
None of this means anything. Soto could go 15 for 15 with 15 homers in Spring and it's all irrelevant.
But my god is it amazing to see him mash homers in pinstripes like this. He's a dream
— Eric Hubbs (@BarstoolHubbs) March 3, 2024
me reading the TL after soto bombs 💣 pic.twitter.com/gcFBWLOPrX
— Sandy (@sandymilena_) March 3, 2024
Soto is only under contract for one season with the Yankees, but the fanbase is going to enjoy this year with him regardless. The duo of him and Aaron Judge should be one of, if not the best in baseball. Then when you take into account potential bounce backs from players like Anthony Rizzo and Giancarlo Stanton mixed in with another proven hitter in Gleyber Torres, the Yankees have a lineup with a ton of potential this season.
It will be interesting to see how Soto produces when March 28 comes around as the Yankees open up the season against the team that has been the nemesis for much of the last decade in the Houston Astros.