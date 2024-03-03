New York Yankees superstar Juan Soto has hit yet another home run in Spring Training, this is his third, continuing his torrid start.

So far in Spring Training with the Yankees, Juan Soto has six hits in nine at-bats, with three of those being home runs and two of them being doubles, according to MLB.com. Soto has also worked two walks, showing the plate discipline that he has displayed so far in his career.

The success that Soto has had so far this season probably has many Yankees fans ready to just start the season now, or asking Soto to save some of these hits for the regular season when games matter. Regardless, the fans are pumped to see the impact that Soto could bring to the team and envision him producing alongside Aaron Judge and others in the lineup.

Let's get to some of the best reactions to Soto's third home run of the spring.

Soto is only under contract for one season with the Yankees, but the fanbase is going to enjoy this year with him regardless. The duo of him and Aaron Judge should be one of, if not the best in baseball. Then when you take into account potential bounce backs from players like Anthony Rizzo and Giancarlo Stanton mixed in with another proven hitter in Gleyber Torres, the Yankees have a lineup with a ton of potential this season.

It will be interesting to see how Soto produces when March 28 comes around as the Yankees open up the season against the team that has been the nemesis for much of the last decade in the Houston Astros.