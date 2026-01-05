The Tennessee Titans ended their 2025 season with a blowout loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 18. Now the Titans can begin thinking about their future as the 2025 regular season is in the books. The first, and arguably biggest, decision of the offseason for Tennessee is who will be their next head coach. And one exciting candidate is now officially available.

The Browns fired head coach Kevin Stefanski on Monday after Cleveland only won five games in 2025. Stefanski is widely regarded as a great head coach around the NFL. His offensive scheme is his speciality, which should make him appealing to several teams.

He finished his tenure in Cleveland 45-56 in the regular season during his six-year tenure. Cleveland played in three playoff games under Stefanski, but only won one of them.

Stefanski has already been connected to both the Titans and Giants for his next landing spot. Both organizations have young, talented quarterbacks and could significantly improve under new leadership.

The Titans could always choose to bring back Mike McCoy for another season. Or they could pair GM Mike Borgonzi with a familiar face like Matt Nagy, who is already on the books for an interview.

However, I think Stefanski is the right guy for the job.

Let's explore why the Titans are the best fit for Stefanski as his next head coaching destination.

Why the Titans could be an appealing option for Kevin Stefanski

Let's start with the obvious answer. Cam Ward is the biggest reason why Stefanski should want the Titans head coach job.

Ward may not have lit up the stat sheet in 2025, but he proved that he is a franchise quarterback. He deserves extra credit for the especially tumultuous situation he played in during 2025.

The Titans are ready to completely rebuild the roster around Ward and Jeffery Simmons. I think that should make this role more appealing for Stefanski than going to the Giants.

Joining a rebuilding team would give Stefanski a longer leash and the opportunity to build an organization from the ground up. The job security, and flexibility to completely build the roster from scratch, should be appealing to Stefanski.

Article Continues Below

Meanwhile, the Giants want to transform into a winner right away. And many of their pieces are already in place on both sides of the ball. That means the next head coach in New York will be under pressure to win right away.

If I were Stefanski, give me the rebuilding team. No question.

The Titans have plenty of resources to build a contender quickly

Tennessee's roster could get better in a hurry. That improvement, paired with a head coaching upgrade, could see the Titans become competitive quicker than many people realize.

The Titans are currently projected to have $105.65 million in cap space to kickstart their rebuild during the 2026 offseason. That figure could easily increase after a new coach comes in and trims some fat from the roster. Tennessee will have the cash to do whatever they want during free agency.

Beyond that, the Titans have eight picks in the 2026 NFL Draft including the fourth overall pick.

That selection could be incredibly valuable. The Raiders (No. 1), Jets (No. 2), and Cardinals (No. 3) could all be interested in drafting quarterbacks in the first round. That could leave the Titans in a position to draft one of the best non-QBs in this April's draft.

Ultimately, the Titans are in a unique position to reshape their roster for years to come this offseason. That is the perfect time for a new head coach to join a team.

Adding Stefanski could be Tennessee's chance to crawl out of the cellar in the AFC South. I think they would be fools not to seriously pursue him as a head coaching candidate.

This pairing just makes too much sense to me. Hopefully Stefanski, and the Titans, think so too.