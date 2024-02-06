David Leitch, co-director of John Wick, may be directing the new Jurassic World movie.

John Wick co-director David Leitch may be taking a Bullet Train to direct new Jurassic World movie. If it's true, the film will have to get rolling soon as it's slotted for a 2025 release date.

From John Wick to Jurassic World

Deadline is reporting that Leitch is in “early talks” to direct the new Jurassic World movie. David Koepp, who co-wrote the first two Jurassic Park movies, will write the script.

Interestingly, the new Jurassic World movie is slotted for a July 2, 2o25 release date. A director hasn't even officially signed on and the film is expected to release in 18 months. It will be a quick turnaround, that's for sure.

Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, who led the Jurassic World trilogy, are not expected to return. This new movie will be a new spin on it with new characters it seems. Original franchise stalwarts like Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern, and Sam Neill are also not expected to return.

Steven Spielberg, who directed the first two Jurassic Park movies, will executive produce this next movie. Frank Marshall and Patrick Crowley will also produce. Leitch and Kelly McCormick will produce the movie via their 87North banner.

David Leitch first notoriety for co-directing John Wick with Chad Stahelski. While he wouldn't stick around for the future movies, Stahelski went on to direct the next three installments in the series. Since his John Wick venture, Leitch has directed Atomic Blonde, Deadpool 2, Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw, and Bullet Train.

His upcoming movie, The Fall Guy, is an adaptation of Glen A. Larson's novel of the same name. Ryan Gosling, Emily Blunt, Winston Duke, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Hannah Waddingham, and Stephanie Hsu star in the movie.

The Jurassic World franchise was a fiscal success. Each installment of the trilogy made over $1 billion at the box office.