The stars came out to pay their respects to WWE legend Hulk Hogan.

The memorial service took place in Clearwater, Fla., where the wrestling legend lived before his death last month. He was 71. According to photos obtained by TMZ, Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, Kid Rock, Theo Von, Vince McMahon, Ric Flair, and Dennis Rodman were all in attendance for his funeral.

The wrestling legend died from a heart attack, according to medical examiners, and the death certificate revealed he was cremated, according to the outlet.

It's unclear if Brooke Hogan, Hulk's daughter, attended the memorial service, but she did have some thoughts regarding her father's death.

“I do think it's weird that no autopsy was performed,” she told the Bubba the Love Sponge radio show. “Because, yes, you can have a heart attack, but what was the reason for the heart attack is the question.”

She added, “For me, the no autopsy and the leukemia out of nowhere hits me as B.S.”

While Brooke might be skeptical of her father's passing Page Six reports that “the District Six Medical Examiner’s record stated that at the time of his death, the WWE champ also had a history of leukemia CLL — a cancer that affects lymphocytes, a type of white blood cells that affect the immune system.”

Investigators tell TMZ that there is nothing suspicious about the WWE legend's death despite Brooke's claim.

Brooke Hogan shares emotional tribute to Hulk Hogan

Brooke has been sharing several details about her father following his passing. The Brooke Knows Best star was criticized for not attending her father's WWE tributes last week but the mother of two — she welcomed twins with her husband former NHL player Steven Oleksy — claims she was not in invited.

“For those of you giving me crap for not attending my Dad’s tributes, @wwe did not extend an invite,” Brooke wrote on her Instagram Story.

Prior to his passing, Brooke shared that her last conversation with her father was in 2023. She did however share an emotional tribute to her father on social media that shedded a light about their estranged relationship.

“When he left this earth, it felt like part of my spirit left with him. I felt it before the news even reached us,” Brooke wrote. “… I know he’s at peace now, out of pain, and in a place as beautiful as he imagined. He used to speak about this moment with such wonder and hope. Like meeting God was the greatest championship he’d ever have.”

“It was a series of private phone calls no one will ever hear, know, or understand,” she added. “My father was confiding in me about issues weighing on his heart, both personal and business. I offered to be a life raft in whatever capacity he needed. I told him he had my support. I begged him to rest, to take care of himself.”

While she separated herself from her father in the last two years, the reality star explained that she did her best.

“I know in my heart I did everything I could,” Brooke concluded. “He knew I would run through a burning building for him. And in many ways, along the path of life, I did. He knows how deeply, how hard and how purely I loved him. I am at peace knowing this.”