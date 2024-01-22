A new Jurassic World movie is in the works after the last three movies all made over $1 billion.

Say what you want about the Jurassic World franchise — they make money.

Perhaps that is why the franchise is seemingly back from extinction. It appears that a new entry in the series is coming after Dominion's $1+ billion gross at the box office.

Jurassic World 4?

The Hollywood Reporter broke the news that a new Jurassic World movie from David Koepp is coming. He previously wrote the film that kicked off the entire franchise, Jurassic Park and The Lost World, its sequel.

THR's report notes that the script is in “well-liked shape” and that a 2025 release from Universal isn't off the table. While a director hasn't been named, Frank Marshall, who produced the last three films, will return.

Sources add that this new installment could launch a “new Jurassic era” for fans. That makes it unlikely the likes of Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard will return. THR also indicated that OG cast members like Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum are unlikely to return.

Beginning in 2015, Colin Trevorrow directed Jurassic World. This new spin-off from the Jurassic Park movies helped launch Chris Pratt's career alongside Guardians of the Galaxy. That film made nearly $1.7 billion at the box office and got a sequel three years later, Fallen Kingdom. Once again, the sequel grossed over $1 billion at the box office. In total, it made over $1.3 billion.

The final entry in the trilogy, Dominion, made the least of the bunch. It grossed just over $1 billion, which evidently was enough to warrant another film.

If the new Jurassic World movie is coming in 2025 as THR suggests, expect more details soon.