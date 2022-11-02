The Philadelphia Phillies took the driver’s seat again in the 2022 World Series with a 7-0 victory at home over the Houston Astros in Game 3 Tuesday night. Bryce Harper set the tone early with a two-run homer in the first inning off Astros starter Lance McCullers Jr., which was just the beginning of the nightmare that was to fully unfold the rest of the game for Houston.

After his home run, Bryce Harper appeared to have whispered something in the ear of teammate and Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm, which was taken by many baseball fans as Harper relaying information about McCullers giving his tells about his pitches. Whatever it was that Harper told Bohm, it certainly did something positive because Bohm would hit the leather off the ball in the second inning off McCullers to give the Phillies a 3-0 lead.

Asked after the game about what exactly did he tell Bohm, Bryce Harper revealed that it was “just general conversation.” Even if Harper told Bohm something meatier than that, he was unlikely to divulge that in front of a national TV audience. “Just trying to get as much information as we can to each other. Just trying to get the best at-bats we could.”

Bryce Harper being interviewed after the Phillies just took a 2-1 world series lead over the Houston Astros with "dancing on my own" playing in the background. pic.twitter.com/c92SR2KDNH — Absolutely Hammered (@AH_Pod) November 2, 2022

Brandon Marsh, Kyle Schwarber, and Rhys Hoskins would hit their own home runs at the expense of McCullers before Astros manager Dusty Baker finally decided that it was time for his pitcher to call it a night on the mound.

The Phillies will aim for a 3-1 series lead Wednesday night with Aaron Nola as their starter in Game 4.