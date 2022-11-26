Published November 26, 2022

By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

With Mike White set to replace Zach Wilson as the New York Jets starting quarterback on Sunday, head coach Robert Saleh offered some advice for White ahead of the contest, per newsday.com.

“He doesn’t need to be anybody but Mike White,” Saleh said. “If you know what your fastball is and you know what your changeups are, just let it rip. We all have faith in Mike White, and we have faith in his mental makeup and the way he prepares, and we all believe that his best is good enough.”

Robert Saleh expressed faith in Mike White, who’s set to make his 2022 debut.

White has played in parts of 4 total NFL games in his career. He’s recorded 5 touchdowns compared to 8 interceptions in those 4 games, all of which came in 2021.

Mike White will find himself in a unique position on Sunday. Typically, starting quarterbacks only get replaced if the team is struggling or due to an injury. But for Zach Wilson, neither of those reasons led to his benching. The Jets are in the playoff race but Wilson has simply struggled. It was reported that he’s dealing with a case of the yips which has affected his performance. Nevertheless, this all means that White is taking over QB1 duties for a competitive Jets team.

New York enters Week 12 sitting in third place in the AFC East. Although they have a chance to win the division, wrapping up a Wild Card spot is a more feasible path for the Jets. It will be interesting to see how Mike White fares for the team in the midst of a run towards the postseason.