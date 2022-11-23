Published November 23, 2022

By Jim Cerny · 2 min read

Zach Wilson will not be the starting quarterback for the New York Jets when they play the Chicago Bears on Sunday. ESPN Insider Adam Schefter reported the news about half an hour before Jets coach Robert Saleh was expected to speak to reporters Wednesday.

Breaking: During a team meeting minutes ago, Jets players were informed that Zach Wilson is not starting Sunday's game vs. the Chicago Bears, sources tell ESPN. Wilson — who had a 5-2 record as a starting QB this season, with both losses coming vs. the Pats — is being benched. pic.twitter.com/fdl3mBmIHq — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 23, 2022

Wilson is coming off a nightmare performance in a 10-3 loss to the New England Patriots last week. He completed 9 of 22 passes for 77 yards and led the Jets to 103 total yards, six first downs (two by way of Patriots penalties) and five straight three-and-outs in the second half.

The No. 2 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft compounded his woeful on-field performance by refusing to take accountability afterward. This reportedly irked his teammates, especially those on the defensive side of the ball. But receivers Garrett Wilson, Denzel Mims and Elijah Moore are clearly upset with Wilson, as well.

Saleh called New York’s second half play on offense (two total yards) “dog s***.”

Perhaps most worrisome for the Jets is that Wilson does not seem to be progressing. He was erratic as a rookie last season and continues to miss easy layups in the passing game, often badly overthrowing wide-open receivers in the flat. The simplest of throws are not simple for Wilson.

The 23-year-old has completed 55.6 percent of his passes, worst among starting quarterbacks in the league and the same poor percentage as his rookie season. He has thrown more picks (five) than touchdown passes (four) as he did in 2021 (11 interceptions, nine TDs). Joe Flacco, who started three games when Wilson was recovering from arthroscopic knee surgery to start the season, still leads the Jets with five TD passes.

One area that is an improvement from last season is that he has a winning record (5-2 as opposed to 3-10) this season. But the two games New York has lost land on his shoulders. He threw three picks in a Week 8 loss to the Patriots and then quarterbacked last week’s disaster.

Schefter did not say whether Mike White, elevated to No. 2 on the depth chart four weeks ago, or Flacco will start against the Bears. New York is 6-4 and fighting for a playoff spot in the AFC.