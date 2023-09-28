The Boston Red Sox lost 5-0 to the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday, putting a bow on a fun but disappointing home season for the AL East franchise. The Red Sox found themselves in last place at the closure of the game which is where they will stay to end the season.

Wednesday's home finale wasn't all bad news, however.

Alex Cora's Red Sox bore witness to an incredible display of respect for Justin Turner, the designated hitter and at times position player who turned in an incredible season for the home town team. Red Sox President of Baseball Operations Chaim Bloom became a casualty of the team's struggles, losing his job earlier this month.

On Wednesday after the game, Turner spoke from the heart while sharing his thoughts on the team's final game of the season. He got an ovation from the Fenway Park crowd that won't soon be forgotten, a reward for a job well done on the 2022-2023 season, which wasn't exactly packed full of bright spots.

Justin Turner on Boston fans. "Look at tonight, it’s the last game of the season, out of playoff contention, but the house is packed and everyone's into the game and it's just been an absolute pleasure to play in front of these fans every single night. So I want to say thank you… — Ian Browne (@IanMBrowne) September 28, 2023

Alex Cora pulls Justin Turner from the game so the Fenway Faithful can give him his flowers. He was worth every penny this season. On and off the field. Hell of a year considering what he went through in spring training. pic.twitter.com/W167mMGt0S — Tyler Milliken ⚾️ (@tylermilliken_) September 27, 2023

“He's gone,” one fan said in the comments section on Twitter followed by a crying emoji, referencing their opinion on whether the pending free agent will stay with the team next season or not. Turner signed a two-year, $22 million deal with the team in 2022.

‘Inside the Red Sox' show host Steve Perrault shared another gloomy reminder of the season that had passed, and just how long it would be before his beloved franchise would take the field again at Fenway.

The somber mood of Wednesday will give way to more optimism on the road for the Red Sox in Baltimore as the team will attempt to finish the season tomorrow in the place affectionately known as ‘Charm City.'