Justin Verlander opened up on his Tigers days

In a recent interview, Justin Verlander got real on his tenure with the Detroit Tigers.

“I wasn't always the best teammate,” Justin Verlander said, via Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

Verlander admittedly said he had tunnel vision about where he was headed, trying to build a hall of fame career with the Tigers.

“I was like a horse with blinders on running a race. I'm in it,” Verlander said, via Heyman. “This is what it takes to be as great as I can be. Don't get in my way. That didn't provide a lot of bulls**t time. If you weren't on that wavelength, we didn't connect.”

During his time with the Tigers, Verlander and co-ace Max Scherzer did not have the best relationship. However, Verlander said he and Max Scherzer were able to reconcile during their brief stint together on the New York Mets last year, before they headed their separate ways to the Texas Rangers and Houston Astros.

Now, Verlander is trying to bring the Astros back to glory for a third time in franchise history. Scherzer was a member of the World Series champion Rangers, who won for the first time in franchise history. He is going to miss time in 2024 due to a herniated disc.

Verlander had a bit of a hiccup at the start of spring for the Astros, but he is throwing now and is expected to be a key part of the team's rotation in the regular season. It will be interesting to see how he can fare this season at 41 years old.