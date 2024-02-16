The Tigers' 2024 season could be a big improvement on last year's.

The Detroit Tigers finished with a 78-84 record last season, good for second place in the beleaguered American League Central Division, and enough evidence for us to make our Detroit Tigers bold predictions. The Tigers' 78 wins would have placed them last in the stacked American League East, heightening the team's urgency for a better performance in 2024 as Spring Training gets underway in Lakeland, Florida.

Recently Tigers manager AJ Hinch got real on the possibility of a bounce back campaign from Javier Baez in 2024. Pitcher Jack Flaherty revealed his true reason for signing with the Tigers this offseason.

With the Tigers' pitchers and catchers having reported on Valentine's Day (Wednesday, February 14), it's time to unleash our three Detroit Tigers bold predictions for GM Jeff Greenberg's team in 2024.

The Detroit Tigers Will Finish With a Winning Record

The Tigers have been gathering young talent over the last five seasons while waiting for their own young talent to stay healthy and develop according to schedule.

Detroit suddenly has a powerful two through four of the batting order and a versatile collection of position players that should help them improve on their below average hitting statistics last season.

The Tigers also have a sense of continuity that some other teams are lacking with Manager AJ Hinch having been with the Tigers since October 2020.

Hinch pumped the brakes on the Tigers' expectations including division championship aspirations heaped on the team by first baseman Spencer Torkelson.